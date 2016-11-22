24°
10 years of festive spirit in Stokers Siding

Aisling Brennan | 22nd Nov 2016 11:37 AM
LIGHT IT UP: David White from Stokers Siding with some of the 250,000 Christmas lights he has put up around his property for the festive season.
LIGHT IT UP: David White from Stokers Siding with some of the 250,000 Christmas lights he has put up around his property for the festive season. Scott Powick

THE twinkling of the Christmas light display in Stokers Siding has for many years been a must-do during the festive season.

But, Stokers Siding resident and Christmas display extraordinaire David White has decided 2016 will be his last year of putting on the enormous display.

"It's a great deal of effort and I know the people appreciate it but I've foregone Christmas for ten years," Mr White said.

"You can't go anywhere because we get people on Christmas night."

Despite the amount of time and effort, Mr White said he was happy to do the annual Christmas display because of the generous donations from visitors for the Leukaemia/Cancer Association of Murwillumbah.

"It's a worthy cause, there's people in Murwillumbah who have their children being treated for Leukaemia," he said.

Over the years, more than $21,000 has been donated to the cause and Mr White said while he "might be a bit ambitious" he hoped to donate a further $7,000 this year.

"People will hopefully put some money in the wishing wells which will be handed over in February," he said.

The display of multicoloured lights and Santa's has continued to grow since Mr White started in 2006.

"I put up 20,000 lights around the house that first year," he said.

"I went to 75,000 the following year and I'd say about 200,000 will be up this year."

While it does take months to get ready, with preparations beginning in September, Mr White said it was worth all the hard work just to see the enjoyment on people's faces.

"When you see the people come down they're absolutely mesmerised," he said.

"You've got no idea until you see what it looks like until you see it.

"We just hope people come and enjoy it like they've done in the past."

FAST FACTS:

The annual Christmas display is open to the public in the lead up to Christmas.

 

35 Summer Hill Close, Stokers Siding

 

December 4 to 26.

 

Lights will be switched on from 8pm to 10pm NSW.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  christmas lights noticeboard stokers siding

