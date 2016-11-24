12 schoolies charged as Gold Coast partying peaks

24°
AS if drink and drugs wasn't enough on Schoolies, we have to add high-rise, high-risk antics.

For night five, schoolleavers apparently needed to knock it up a notch with 12 charged with 14 offences including drug and public nuisance.

At 3am, a 17-year-old male fell from a third-storey balcony while trying to lean into the neighbouring apartment to retrieve some property.

He fell two floors and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a suspected fractured pelvis but nothing life threatening.

In Surfers Paradise, two 18-year-old schoolies and two 16-year-old boys who were fined for "high-risk activity" after police caught them hopping between balconies on the 22nd floor of an apartment on View Ave at 5am on Wednesday.

Their good time ended early, with the hotel booting out the group.

Meanwhile there was the usually "toolies" who attempted to relive their glory days.

Overnight 15 were arrested on 21 charges unrelated to Schoolies and were mostly for public nuisance and drug offences.

MP says 600 electricity job cuts 'unfair, a step too far'

Essentially Energy has been granted permission to shed at least 600 personnel from its regional NSW workforce.

Jobless workers will have to move their families to find work

National Parks managers dumped as fire risk grows

North Coast national parks left vulnerable to fire, union claims

Nurses worked up over wages

Nurses in dispute over aged care wages in the Tweed.

Union claims company dragging its feet over pay and conditions

Residents raise stink over suburban rubbish dump

Desperate residents call for action as rubbish piles up around condemned house in Fingal

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Natasha Whitaker with her brother Mark.

Fear carers carrying too much burden

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound experience meeting Aboriginal Australians in Ray Martin's documentary series.

  • TV

  • 24th Nov 2016 9:00 AM

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

Flume takes out top gong at 30th annual ARIA Awards

Music producer Flume poses for photographs with his five ARIA awards at the 30th ARIA Awards in Sydney.

CROWDED House also inducted into ARIA Hall of Fame.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Quality Street!

