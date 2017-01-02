12 shark sightings over New Year weekend on Northern Rivers

A shark was sighted in Ballina near Missingham Bridge over the New Year weekend.

NEW Year's revellers weren't the only ones active in the water on the weekend.

With beaches full of holidaymakers The Dorsal - Northern NSW Shark Reports Facebook page reported 12 sightings over the weekend, of sharks in Northern Rivers waters.

This included a bull shark near Missingham Bridge at Ballina.

The sightings included:

1. Richmond River, Ballina

A 2.5m bull shark was spotted heading up the river near Missingham Bridge at 7.47am, December 31

2. Tallows Beach (Cosy Corner), Byron Bay.

A 2.5m bronze whaler was herded out to sea and around Cape Byron and surfers were evacuated at 8.10am, December 31.

3. Main Beach, Evans Head

A 2.5m tiger shark saw the beach evacuated as it moved 400m offshore into deeper water at 8.33am, December 31.

4. Airforce Beach, Evans Head

A 2m tiger shark was spotted at 9.52am, December 31. No swimmers were evacuated.

5. Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head

A 3.3m great white shark was moving north off the coast adjacent to Lake Ainsworth 11.04am, December 31, although not near surfers or swimmers.

Helicopter used to herd shark out to sea.

6. Kingscliff

At 11am, December 31 there was a sighting from the water at south beach.

Surfing in the shorebreak and spotted a dark shape and fin about 3m in length 20m from shore heading north.

7. Casuarina Beach

A large dark shape spotted from the beach slowly drifting south at 2.02pm, December 31.

Bronze coloured fin surfaced several times before moving out to deeper water.

8. Suffolk Park

A 2.5m bronze whaler was near Suffolk Park Beach northbound at 9.25am, January 1.

There were no swimmers and the shark was herded offshore.

9. Tallows Beach (Cosy Corner), Byron Bay

Two 2.5m, bronze whalers was spotted at 9.26am, January 1 heading northbound.

10. Ocean Shores

A 2m bronze wahler was seen at 10.34am, January 1 going southbound.

There were no swimmers involved.

11. Belongil Beach

A 2.5m bronze whaler forced an evacuation of swimmers at 10.36am, January 1.

The shark was herded out to sea.

12. Tallows Beach (Cosy Corner), Byron Bay

This was a sighting made from the rocks and was seen swimming under a surfer at 6.21pm, January 1.

The type and size of the shark is unknown but all surfers went home.