200 tonne mulch bin on fire at Condong

FIRE Crews are battling a blaze in a 200 tonne mulch storage bin at the Condong Sugar Mill.

Three NSW Fire and Rescue crews are responding to the smouldering fire believed to originate from the Cape Byron Power operations on site at the mill.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said crews were expected at the scene for some time but the area would not be closed off to motorists using Tweed Valley Way or Cane Rd as the fire was contained.

"Several Triple 0 calls were made and crews were called to a fire in a storage bin containing about 200 tonnes of cane mulch with a quantity alight in a rear corner of the container,” she said.

"It's quite big - crews are at work to extinguish the fire and are also working to empty out the bottom of the hopper so the remainder of the quantity doesn't catch alight.

"Crews are also working to prevent any run off into the Tweed River.

"I believe it's contained within the area and I don't think it's affecting roadways.

"There is nothing to suggest it's a concern at this stage, but it's going to be a long incident for us because there's obviously a lot of cane mulch.”