$250,000 scratchie win from the Tweed

TWEED is on a winning streak after a Canberra man won $250,000 from an Instant Scratch-Its purchased at yet another Tweed newsagency.

The winner had received the winning $10 Instant Scratch-Its ticket as a birthday present, which was purchased at Tweed Mall News earlier this year.

"I received the Instant Scratch-Its ticket from my sister-in-law and her husband for my birthday in August but we were away on holidays so I forgot about it until recently," said the winner, who wished to remain anonymous.

"My wife told me I needed to hurry up and scratch the darn thing so that she could tell her sister whether I'd won anything.

"When I scratched it I couldn't believe my eyes and the first thing I thought to myself was 'No, this isn't true!' so I took it to show my wife who was in the garden.

"I told her forget about the flowers, I've just won $250,000."

The man contacted the NSW Lotteries head office to confirm he had won the prize.

"Of course my wife didn't believe me so we went to the newsagency to check and they told us I'd won too much money for them to pay me my prize," he said.

"I've already told my daughter who's away on holidays that I'm going to fly her back business class and I think I'll definitely share some of my win with the gift giver.

"The stars have lined up for me today."

Tweed Mall News owner Graeme Hooley said he was was thrilled to hear they'd sold a winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

"We're on a roll with wins," Mr Hooley said.

"It's great to know a ticket from our store in Tweed Heads made it all the way to Canberra."

This is the fourth NSW Lotteries win to come from the Tweed, after Tweed City News sold three division one lottery tickets in January, June and September.