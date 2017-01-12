31 charges after holiday crime spree

Police have caught a couple responsible for a spate of thefts.

A COUPLE who targeted beachgoers during a holiday crime spree have been arrested.

A 28-year-old woman and a man, 39, were arrested after the recent spate of thefts at beaches in the Byron Bay region.

Police allege the couple were working in tandem to steal cash, credit cards and mobile phones.

The stolen credit cards were then used to make purchases, racking up bills totalling thousands of dollars.

The duo have been charged with a whopping 31 offences, including shoplifting and drug charges.

The sheer number of stealing offences prompted police to issue a warning to beachgoers.

"Police have now arrested a couple of people and recovered quite a large amount of property,” a Tweed Byron LAC spokesman said.

"These two persons have been charged with a number of stealing offences, between January 2 and January 11, from Main Beach at Byron Bay.

"Police are aware of at least seven victims at this point in time who have left property on the beach while they have gone for a swim and when they've returned their property was missing.”

The spokesman said the man and woman were spotted on Shirley St, Byron Bay just before 5pm on Wednesday.

The man was arrested but the woman fled and was apprehended soon after.

Both were refused bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.

Anyone who had something stolen between January 2-11 from the Byron region should contact 131 444 and make a report.