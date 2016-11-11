4 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

The Tweed River Festival is on this weekend in Tumbulgum.

1. RIVER FESTIVAL

TAKE a step back in time today with the Tweed River Festival as Tumbulgum celebrates its 150th year. Commemorating the original settlement of Tweed Junction in 1866, the all-ages festival offers free workshops and entertainment along iconic landmarks such as the riverbank, Living Waters Church and Tumbulgum Hall. There'll be street performers, face painting, balloon artists, weaving workshops , primitive skills demonstrations, guided tours, historical displays, river cruises, lantern workshops and more. The much-loved Tweed River Festival lantern parade starts at sunset.

2. FAMILY FUN

BRING the family for a fun day out in the picturesque valley at the Bilambil Public School Fair. Festivities include amusement rides, face painting, animal farms, pony rides, wildlife shows, sideshow alley market stalls, show bags plus various food outlets and more. The fair runs from 10am to 3pm and entry is free.

3. SNAKES ALIVE

TWEED Valley Wildlife Carers are hosting a snake awareness and education workshop today at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre from 1-3pm. Learn about Tweed's most common snakes as handlers dispel myths and provide practical information on co-existing with the reptiles. A gold coin donation covers entry and bookings are essential. Call Tweed Valley Wildlife on 02 6672 4789.

4. MARKET DAY

TWEED River Jockey Club will hold a fundraiser today for Tweed Special Care Nursery. Explore market stalls offering home made clothing, while the kids enjoy jumping castles, face painting and food stalls. The fun day runs from 11am-4pm at the Racecourse Rd, Murwillumbah track.