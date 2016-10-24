$5 million funding boost for Tweed schools

Schools in the Tweed region are among those to benefit from a share of the record $219 million in additional needs-based funding.

STUDENTS attending Tweed and Murwillumbah public schools in 2017 are set to benefit from a share of the record $219 million in additional needs-based funding, made possible by NSW signing the Gonski agreement.

Local public schools will receive more than $5 million in 2017 in additional needs-based funding.

Kingscliff High School is among those to have secured extra funding, up more than $250,000 on this year's figure to $968,937 in 2017.

Centaur Primary School has also received a funding boost, up almost $300,000 to $702,631.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said 21 schools in the Tweed electorate would receive increased funding allocations.

"The NSW Government is delivering on its commitment to deliver additional school funding based on student need,” he said.

"These extra resources go directly to our Tweed schools allowing principals to better meet the unique needs of their students and the school community.”

The extra money allows schools to secure resources such as extra teachers or speech pathology services for students in need.

"I have seen schools in the Tweed electorate employ additional teachers with expertise to assist students who need extra support in key learning areas like literacy and numeracy,” Mr Provest said.

Murwillumbah schools are also among the beneficiaries with Member for Lismore Thomas George confirming schools in the electorate would receive $3,390,513 in additional funding.

Among those to benefit are Murwillumbah East Public School, which will receive $415,087, an increase of more than $100,000 on 2016, and Wollumbin High School which has been boosted by almost $150,000 to $594,459.

To see how your school fared, view the 2017 Resource Allocation Model at dec.nsw.gov.au.