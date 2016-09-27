5 things to do these holidays

Having a blast at Epic Skate at Tweed Heads during the Christmas School holidays, is Kailani Hurley (7), Taylah Simpson-Hickey (8), Krystal Simpson-Hickey (5) and Clemantine Jenkin (7)

EPIC SKATE HOLIDAY DEALS

LOOKING for something to do over the school holidays that's fun for the whole family?

With the spring break kicking off this weekend, Epic Skate offers a great way for kids to have fun and stay fit.

Parents can enjoy watching from the sidelines or putting on a pair of skates to join in on the fun. Learn to skate classes are also on offer for those who aren't too comfortable on wheels.

Epic Skate is doing a special school holiday offer with entry prices ranging from $11 for two hours to $18 for an all-day skate pass.

Don't have your own skates? Don't worry. You can hire a pair for $4. Just don't forget to bring some socks. Epic Skate is at 20/23 Enterprise Ave, Tweed Heads.

FLIPPED OUT

HEAD along to Flip Out at 16-19/23 Enterprise Ave, Tweed Heads, for some action-packed fun.

Let the kids reach for the skies as they jump on the trampoline floors and have a ball in the foam pit.

Open everyday from 9am-8pm.

Banora Point Siblings Imogen (10), Amelia (4) and Melita Scott (6) at "Flip Out" bouncing land at Tweed Heads during the Christmas School holidays.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News Scott Powick

MURWILLUMBAH SKATE PARK

TAKE the kids down to the Murwillumbah skate park and help them become the next pro skater.

Located in Knox Park, the skate park is a great place for the kids to learn new tricks and hang out with their friends.

Let the kids enjoy the skating while you sit back and relax with a nice picnic or a walk in the park.

The Murwillumbah skate park is a perfect spot to test out any new scooter and skateboard tricks, and as an added bonus, it's free.

Local skating icon Tony Lawrence puts on a show for the local kids during the opening to the new skate park at Murwillumbah. Scott Powick

UNLEASH THE INNER ARTIST

LET the kids express their creative side by enrolling them in an art class at Artable, Kingscliff.

They will have a blast learning to explore the different techniques and styles which could lead to a lifetime passion for art.

Throughout the school holidays Artable is holding a variety of classes for all ages to enjoy.

The kids can learn to create plaster models on October 4, use acrylic paint to create beautiful horse portraits on October 5, or there's a learning to draw class on October 6.

There's plenty of chances to become the next Picasso.

The Artable workshops are located at 4/11-13 Pearl St, Kingscliff.

Prices range from $35 to $49 and bookings are essential.

For more details or to book, contact www.artable.com.au

Gillian Grove from Artable in Kingscliff with Saxon Leiper painting Frida Kahlo which is one of the many art classes kids will be able to do during the school holidays. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Tweed Daily News Nolan Verheij-Full

ENJOY THE MARKETS

THERE'S plenty of markets happening across the Tweed where you can find great produce and hand-crafted items.

The kids would enjoy a day out discovering new things at the markets and listening to local musicians as they serenade market goers.

There's a market to suit everybody throughout the school holidays. Here's just a few of the best on offer:

Why not take them to the Murwillumbah Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 7-11am at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds and pick out some fresh produce for lunch.

Or perhaps they'd enjoy finding interesting trinkets at Kingscliff Markets at Jack Bayliss Park on Marine Parade on October 8 from 7am-1pm.

Bring the kids along to the Tweed Heads Markets every Sunday at Recreation St for some fun in the sun.

Uki Produce Markets are on every Saturday where the kids can find their favourite food.