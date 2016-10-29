$50,000 price tag for skull sculpture

MURWILLUMBAH artist Augustus Firestone has slapped a $50,000 price tag on his stunning Fire in the Stone sculpture.

The piece is a miniature skull cast that has been coated in Australian opals sourced by Tweed Heads dealer Peter Brusaschi.

The piece references English artist Damien Hirst's famous For the Love of God platinum and diamond skull which reportedly sold in 2008 for $100million.

"I wanted to do something similar but give it a uniquely Australian flavour and opals are uniquely Australian,” Mr Firestone said.

"My idea was to create something that was obviously Australian but that could be recognised overseas.”

The skull is on display at Rivergem Jewellery Designs in Murwillumbah and Mr Firestone said it had already attracted plenty of attention.

"It's quite a stunning piece,” he said.

"The response from the public has been amazing.”