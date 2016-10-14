6 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

1. COOLANGATTA GOLD

COOLANGATTA Gold is one of the most challenging endurance races in surf sports and hits Coolangatta Beach this weekend. Over the two-day event, men and women battle it out in the swim, run and board paddling. All events start and finish at Coolangatta Beach with free, fun family activities and local entertainment from 7.30am each day.

2. ART SHOW

BANORA Point Community Centre is holding an art show both days this weekend from 10am to 2.30pm. All art is for sale by local artists plus handmade craft items also available. Banora Community Centre is located on Woodlands Drive, Banora Point.

3. OLD-FASHIONED FETE

Do you enjoy a good old fashioned Fete? Today Tweed Hospital Auxiliary will be holding its Annual Fete at Tweed Heads Civic Centre, cnr Brett and Wharf Sts, Tweed Heads from 8am to 3pm. There will be stalls a plenty and something for everyone. This is the Auxiliary's major fundraiser for the year, so come along and have some fun and support our local hospital.

4. RUN TOWARDS LIGHT

JOIN the Run Towards The Light Fun Run tomorrow at Murwillumbah Showground. Help people living in the dark turn the light on against domestic violence. Enter the 5km run or 1km walk. Free kids obstacle course, face painting, sausage sizzle, raffles and live entertainment. Registration from 10.30am and fun run starts 11.30am. All proceeds go to women in need.

5. POTTY MARKETS

Visit Pottsville Beach markets tomorrow. Farm fresh produce, plants, homemade treats, local art/craft, clothing and jewellery, nic-nax and much more on offer. All stalls are operational from 7.30am. Tell your friends and neighbours and bring your children along for amusement and music activities.

6. FREE BARBECUE

HEADSPACE Tweed Heads is celebrating 10 years of providing free access to mental health services across Australia today at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, from 10am to 2pm. Join in for a community barbecue and photo frenzy. Open to the community to help celebrate with live music, yummy food, activities and an awesome photo comp.