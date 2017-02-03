86-year-old charged over crash that claimed Tweed man

Dann Jenkins 'died doing what he loved' when his motorbike and a ute collided west of Murwillumbah last October.

AN ELDERLY man will face court charged with dangerous and negligent driving causing death following investigations into a crash that claimed the life of a Tweed man last October.

Terranora man Dann Jenkins, who was aged 22, died after his motorcycle and a ute collided at 10.15am on October 24, 2016, at the intersection of Numinbah and Couchy Creek roads, Numinbah.

The 86-year-old driver of a Hilux was on Wednesday charged following police investigations.

He is due in Murwillumbah Local Court on March 28 to face charges of dangerous driving cause death, negligent driving cause death, and not giving way to vehicle.