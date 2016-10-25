26°
News

A callout for new croquet players

Aisling Brennan | 25th Oct 2016 11:16 AM
The Murwillumbah Croquet Club is calling for new members.
The Murwillumbah Croquet Club is calling for new members. Aisling Brennan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Murwillumbah Croquet Club is on the hunt for new members to join the social sport.

Located at Knox Park, Murwillumbah, the club has had a long history in the region with its first game dating back to 1921.

Club member Barbara Workman said the club welcomed all ages and was perfect for anyone looking to have a social outlet.

"It's great for exercise, keeping socially active and is good for the brain,” Ms Workman said.

Ms Workman said croquet was a game suitable for anybody at any level.

"When I started I couldn't hit the ball properly but the people are very patient as you're learning,” she said.

Club member Marg Kersey has played on the Murwillumbah green for 16 years and said she enjoyed the friendly competition between players.

"The games are between an hour and half to two and a half hours, it varies depending on what style of game is played,” Ms Kersey said.

"Even playing against all of your mates you have to be deadly because it's all part of the game.”

FAST FACTS

For more information about the Murwillumbah Croquet Club, contact:

Knox Park, Murwillumbah. Enter from Brisbane Street

(02) 6672 2064

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  knox park murwillumbah croquet club

Dann died 'doing what he loved'

Dann died 'doing what he loved'

FAMILY and friends have paid tribute to much-loved 22-year-old Dann Jenkins, who 'died doing what he loved' as his motorbike collided with a ute

A callout for new croquet players

The Murwillumbah Croquet Club is calling for new members.

Here's a new sport to try.

'I can still hear him': three years on from my baby's death

Grant, Kyran and Naomi at the Sydney Children's Hospital.

K'cliff parents Naomi and Grant Day tried to remember Kyran's smile.

Tweed has no need for shark nets says expert

A photographer taking photos of surfers at Cudgen earlier this year spotted this shark swimming nearby.

Latest attack sparks fresh calls for shark nets

Local Partners

A callout for new croquet players

The Murwillumbah Croquet Club is looking for new members to join.

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal...

SIR Cliff Richard has thanked Sir Rod Stewart for his support but reassured the rocker he is "loaded" and doesn't need financial help.

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction

Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction during performance

'You Spin Me Round' hitmaker dies aged 57

Pete Burns

Pete Burns has died aged 57

REVIEW: Season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead disgusted me

I'm disgusted by The Walking Dead premiere.

SPOILERS: The Walking Dead premiere disgusted me.

Flick teases intense and entertaining Survivor grand final

Felicity 'Flick' Eggington in a scene from the TV series Australian Survivor.

GOLD Coaster's elimination leaves Lee, El and Kristie in final three

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley source Bang

She says she feels responsible to keep his legacy going

Live and entertain against a breathtaking backdrop of shimmering ocean views

5/4-6 Hill Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 2 $699,000

OPEN SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM A desirable beach side location on the top of Point Danger (The NSW side of Rainbow Bay) and over looking Dbah beach...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Set in a quiet, leafy, sought after cul-de-sac location this lovely home is a real Currumbin cracker! The well-proportioned family home has been built in an...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

Cracking Entry Level Property - Priced To Sell - 10 Minutes From Coolangatta

77 Piggabeen Road, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Very well presented and in great condition this private property is set on a flat 607m2 block. It's located within a short drive of schools, near shops and 10...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right through to the Surfers Paradise skyline. A modern...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Apartment

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals