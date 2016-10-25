A callout for new croquet players

The Murwillumbah Croquet Club is calling for new members.

THE Murwillumbah Croquet Club is on the hunt for new members to join the social sport.

Located at Knox Park, Murwillumbah, the club has had a long history in the region with its first game dating back to 1921.

Club member Barbara Workman said the club welcomed all ages and was perfect for anyone looking to have a social outlet.

"It's great for exercise, keeping socially active and is good for the brain,” Ms Workman said.

Ms Workman said croquet was a game suitable for anybody at any level.

"When I started I couldn't hit the ball properly but the people are very patient as you're learning,” she said.

Club member Marg Kersey has played on the Murwillumbah green for 16 years and said she enjoyed the friendly competition between players.

"The games are between an hour and half to two and a half hours, it varies depending on what style of game is played,” Ms Kersey said.

"Even playing against all of your mates you have to be deadly because it's all part of the game.”

FAST FACTS

For more information about the Murwillumbah Croquet Club, contact:

Knox Park, Murwillumbah. Enter from Brisbane Street

(02) 6672 2064