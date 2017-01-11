A grand slam for newly fenced club

Murwillumbah Tennis Club president Gary Bewes and vice-president Greg Fletcher inspect the clubs new fencing which is ready for tennis season.

THEY say that if you build it, they will come and one Tweed tennis club has done just that.

After years of decay to their court fences, the Murwillumbah Tennis Club is ready to capitalise on the influx of players during grand slam season with the instalment of new fencing around six of their eight courts.

Club president Gary Bewes said the original fencing from the 1940's was long in disrepair, and the new fencing had arrived just in time.

"We were aiming to have it done for school holidays. Now it is school holidays and the Australian Open is coming, there'll be people playing tennis here every day,” Bewes said.

Murwillumbah Tennis Club's new fencing Scott Powick

The new $60,000 fencing was the result of a $20,000 federal grant as part of the Stronger Communities Program while Tweed Shire Council committed $10,000.

"The fencing really complements the redevelopment of the club and it sets the courts off,” Bewes said.

"Balls used to go through holes and under the fences and into other courts, so it's a major improvement.”

The club has 250 members including some 120 juniors.