A Grey November for Cup Day in Murwillumbah

Fiona Jervis rides Cousin Ben to a win, in Race 2 at Murwillumbah on Melbourne Cup Day.

GOLD COAST trained November Grey has taken out Murwillumbah's Melbourne Cup Day's feature race, the Dj Stringer Property Services Handicap today.

Starting third favourite behind Chloride and top-weight Champagne Rock, the Maryann Brosnan trained eight-year-old gelding was expertly ridden by veteran jockey Cyril Small from barrier one to claim the $6000 handicap.

Race favourite Chloride, ridden by former Murwillumbah apprentice Corinne Miles looked a winner entering the straight.

Starting bottom-weight at only 51kg's, Chloride was unable to hold out the fast finishing November Grey, who took his record to six wins from 34 starts.

In the day's other feature race, Casino raider Moringa's Dolly rolled favourite Clangoranda to claim the the 1530m Ellis & Baxter Solicitors Benchmark 45.

Trained by Dale Felton and ridden by Craig Franklin, Moringa's Dolly claimed its second win from 20 starts to take out the highly fancied Clangoranda, who was the $2.00 favourite at the jump.

In other races, Race One favourite Storm Anchor ($2.50sp) claimed the 900m Jh Williams Murwillumbah Maiden, and in Race Two, Cousin Ben took out the 200m Tweed Daily News Benchmark 45.

Dj Stringer Property Serv. Hcp - 1530m

Results: Class: Open Track: Good (3), Time: 1:32.60 Sectional Time: 0:37.40 at 600m Prizemoney: $6,000 - 1st: $3,340 2nd: $1,000 3rd: $475 1. - 2. November Grey, 2. Chloride, 3. Red Bohemia, 4. Euphorbia, 5. Rockleigh (NZ), 6. Champagne Rock.

Ellis & Baxter Solicitors - Bm45 - 1530m

Results: Class: Benchmark 45 Track: Good (3) Time: 1:32.50 Sectional Time: 0:36.90 at 600m Prizemoney: $6,000 - 1st: $3,340 2nd: $1,000 3rd: $475. 1. Moringa's Dolly, 2. Clangoranda, 3. Mile High Madam, 4. Emmylou, 5. Benzema, 6. Unique Pearl.