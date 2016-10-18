A journey from the outback to centre stage

LONG ROAD: Colin Lillie plays Currumbin RSL on November 12 as part of his Glass Homes album tour.

IT'S been a long and bumpy road for Colin Lillie to get where he is now.

After years of battling with drugs and alcohol, he migrated to the centre of Australia, picked up a guitar, met the love of his life, became sober and devoted his life to music.

Lillie's debut album Glass Homes is full of stories of genuine struggles with songs that cut straight to the bone, cultivated along the singer-songwriter's road to redemption.

"This is the most raw and honest songwriting I have ever done, as it is about letting go and growing,” Lillie said.

"Most importantly, it's about impressing me and those who are seeking the real me.

"I don't think I have ever been as honest in song before and I have opened the door to something greater than just myself.”

Glass Homes was recorded in Cairns with renowned singer-songwriter and producer Mark Myers (The Middle East, Emma Louise) at Big Sister Studios.

The pair worked closely together in pre-production and developed a strong artistic relationship that really shows in the album's diversity.

Lillie pushed himself in both the writing and recording process of Glass Homes and created something truly special.

The first single, Give Thanks, netted Lillie an NT Music Award and saw the self-proclaimed gypsy Scotsman tour the Australian east coast - impressing crowds with his intense live performances.

Wrapping up his tour at 2016's Bigsound, Lillie impressed enough to earn himself two National Live Music Awards' nominations, including the prestigious Live Voice Of The Year.

His follow-up single, Within, is a slow-burning epic that sees Lillie wear his heart on his sleeve once again.

"We may still have pain, fear and anxiety that burns within, but it's better to free the truth than to keep it inside,” Lillie said of the new single.

"At some point I had to leave fear and open up to the idea that sharing can bring change.”

Lillie is hitting the road in November with his Glass Homes album tour, with more dates to be announced.