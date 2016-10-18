24°
News

A journey from the outback to centre stage

Daniel McKenzie
| 18th Oct 2016 5:30 PM
LONG ROAD: Colin Lillie plays Currumbin RSL on November 12 as part of his Glass Homes album tour.
LONG ROAD: Colin Lillie plays Currumbin RSL on November 12 as part of his Glass Homes album tour. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S been a long and bumpy road for Colin Lillie to get where he is now.

After years of battling with drugs and alcohol, he migrated to the centre of Australia, picked up a guitar, met the love of his life, became sober and devoted his life to music.

Lillie's debut album Glass Homes is full of stories of genuine struggles with songs that cut straight to the bone, cultivated along the singer-songwriter's road to redemption.

"This is the most raw and honest songwriting I have ever done, as it is about letting go and growing,” Lillie said.

"Most importantly, it's about impressing me and those who are seeking the real me.

"I don't think I have ever been as honest in song before and I have opened the door to something greater than just myself.”

Glass Homes was recorded in Cairns with renowned singer-songwriter and producer Mark Myers (The Middle East, Emma Louise) at Big Sister Studios.

The pair worked closely together in pre-production and developed a strong artistic relationship that really shows in the album's diversity.

Lillie pushed himself in both the writing and recording process of Glass Homes and created something truly special.

The first single, Give Thanks, netted Lillie an NT Music Award and saw the self-proclaimed gypsy Scotsman tour the Australian east coast - impressing crowds with his intense live performances.

Wrapping up his tour at 2016's Bigsound, Lillie impressed enough to earn himself two National Live Music Awards' nominations, including the prestigious Live Voice Of The Year.

His follow-up single, Within, is a slow-burning epic that sees Lillie wear his heart on his sleeve once again.

"We may still have pain, fear and anxiety that burns within, but it's better to free the truth than to keep it inside,” Lillie said of the new single.

"At some point I had to leave fear and open up to the idea that sharing can bring change.”

Lillie is hitting the road in November with his Glass Homes album tour, with more dates to be announced.

  • What: Colin Lillie Glass Homes tour
  • Where: Currumbin RSL
  • When: November 12
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  colin lillie currumbin rsl entertainment music whats on

A journey from the outback to centre stage

A journey from the outback to centre stage

Long trek leads way to honesty in songs

Sex with a cow: shocking case hits court

Allan Kenneth Brookes has been found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences. FILE PHOTO

He'll be sentenced in November for bestiality and child sex offences

Calming Caba sea

CLARITY: The tide washes in over a smooth stone at Cabarita.

How to capture the golden hours

Surf life saving club issues SOS

Fingal Rovers SLSC vice-president Mick Armstrong (left) and president Steven Kudzius have issued a call for more volunteers to join them in helping to keep our beaches safe.

Fingal Rovers forced to cut back on volunteer beach patrols

Local Partners

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows as family and friends pay tribute.

Calming Caba sea

CLARITY: The tide washes in over a smooth stone at Cabarita.

How to capture the golden hours

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

A journey from the outback to centre stage

A journey from the outback to centre stage

Long trek leads way to honesty in songs

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

Resort Style Living in Prestigious Bob Barnard Drive Tugun

6 Bob Barnard Drive, Tugun 4224

House 5 2 2 PRICE GUIDE...

Situated at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac this wonderful home is ready to accommodate it's new owners. The split level design boasts five spacious bedrooms, two...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Ignore All Previous Pricing - This Home Must Sell on Auction Day if not Prior

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SAT 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST AND SUN 10:30 - 11:00AM NSW DST This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest