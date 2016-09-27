25°
News

A singin' theatre success

Seanna Cronin, APN Entertainment Editor | 26th Sep 2016 11:17 AM
SPLASH OUT: The new Australian production of Singin' in the Rain is playing at QPAC'S Lyric Theatre until October 30.
SPLASH OUT: The new Australian production of Singin' in the Rain is playing at QPAC'S Lyric Theatre until October 30. Jeff Busby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT WOULD be unusual for anything other than the cast and crew to get applause during a musical.

But during Singin' in the Rain the audience often cheers for, well, the rain.

And why shouldn't they? It's the technical centrepiece of the award-winning production, which successfully recreates Gene Kelly's iconic dance routine from MGM's 1952 movie.

The new Australian production is on a five-week-run in Brisbane and stars Queensland's rising stars of the stage Gretel Scarlett and Jack Chambers.

Fans of the classic movie will find the musical remains very faithful to the film's script and score, and takes more creative license with the choreography.

Sure Rohan Brown and Grant Almirall, who share the role of Don Lockwood after Adam Garcia was forced to pull out of the show because of an injury, might not be dancing that exact same steps as Kelly but the spirit and for exuberance is there as he gleefully splashed water into the first three rows of the theatre.

Meet the leading cast and their characters:

The leading man

DON Lockwood is Hollywood's biggest silent film star who appears to have everything he wants.

But when the movie star meets aspiring actress Kathy Selden he questions his own talent.

There's no questioning the talents, though, of Rohan Browne.

"It's all still fresh for me. I was called up and joined (Grant) pretty swiftly in Sydney,” Browne said.

Performing Gene Kelly's iconic routine never gets old for Browne.

"There's something spectacular about doing Dancing in the Rain,” he said.

Grant Almirall as Don Lockwood in a scene from the musical Singin&#39; in the Rain.
Grant Almirall as Don Lockwood in a scene from the musical Singin' in the Rain. Hagen Hopkins

The rising star

GRETEL Scarlett takes on another iconic character as Kathy Selden and the Rockhampton native loves to perform for her home state.

"It's my fifth show there now at QPAC and I can't wait,” Scarlett said.

Straight-talking Kathy's romance with Don is threatened when she is asked to sing off-camera so that tone-deaf Lina can go on acting in the talking pictures.

Gretel Scarlett, front, in a scene from the musical Singin&#39; in the Rain.
Gretel Scarlett, front, in a scene from the musical Singin' in the Rain. Jeff Busby

The joker

EVERY leading man needs his sidekick and Don Lockwood finds his in Cosmo Brown.

Brisbane native Jack Chambers takes on the role made famous by Donald O'Connor.

Cosmo is a character who holds a special place in Chambers' heart.

"It was the first musical I ever did and it's the reason I pursued musical theatre,” he said.

"I played young Cosmo Brown and I remember that experience really fondly.”

The villainess

ERIKA Heynatz nearly steals the show as villain Lina Lamont.

Lina is a deluded movie star whose on-screen partnership with Don Lockwood is threatened when silent movies become talking pictures.

Her voice is so grating that Monumental Pictures finds its biggest star may be its biggest liability in the world of talkies.

"It took a few months to find the right level of revolting for her sound,” Heynatz laughed.

"I can sense from that very first minute I open my mouth the audience goes 'ugh', and that's the goal.”

Singin' in the Rain is playing at QPAC's Lyric Theatre until October 30.

Erika Heynatz in a scene from the musical Singing&#39; in the Rain.
Erika Heynatz in a scene from the musical Singing' in the Rain. Jeff Busby
Tweed Daily News
Tweed hockey star scorching

Tweed hockey star scorching

Queensland Scorchers to defend national hockey title in Perth.

Reject Shop opens in Tweed

News

The Reject Shop opens in Tweed Heads.

Did you get your Census in on time?

The formal Census collection for the Australian Bureau of Statistics has now closed.

The formal Census collection period has closed.

Little growers get a garden

GREEN THUMBS: (from left) Cameron Van Eck, Renae Van Eck and Jennifer Grech install the food pod.

The kids at Toddle Inn are learning to grow great produce.

Local Partners

Candidate up for fit fight

CANDIDATES on the Tweed Shire Council election trail have been issued a challenge of a different kind.

6 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

Last year's Second Hand Saturday brought out some great garage sales all across the region.

6 things to do this weekend

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

NOT so naked and 25 years on, the baby from Nirvana's groundbreaking Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

  • Music

  • 27th Sep 2016 6:39 AM

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Angelina is blocking calls from Brad Pritt

Angelina Jolie has reportedly blocked Brad Pitt's number.

Apocalyptica 'seek and destroy' sceptics with 'master' set

Apocalyptica play Max Watts in Brisbane on their Shadowmaker Tour.

Review of final show of Apocalyptica's tour

Rebecca Hall doesn't own a TV

Newspapers, yes. Television, not so much

Blue Ribbon Location - Sought After Seldom Found

23 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 10:00 - 10:30 AM This home, never to be built out is located in the very popular suburb of Terranora which is within...

A Touch of Class - Definitely NOT a drive by!

9 Brush Box Street, Elanora 4221

House 6 3 6 Interest Above...

Exceptionally deceptive from the street, you would not believe there's over 50 sqs of spacious area in this terrific, quite unique home. Just like the'Tardis' ...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN HOME SATURDAY 01ST OCTOBER 11-11:30AM This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right through to the...

Much Loved Home with Pristine Views Ready for its New Family

3 Mountain View Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $549,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This large, rendered home rests on an elevated, flat 613m2 block and enjoys far reaching valley, Ocean and...

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

Doubleview Dazzler!

17 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Located in the prestigious and sought after Doubleview Drive you'll find this pristine family home with superb views. Gorgeously presented, it occupies a superb...

Ignore All Previous Pricing - This Home Must Sell on Auction Day or Before

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 12:00 - 12:30PM This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect family lifestyle at the end of a private...

STUNNING WATERFRONT UNIT - GROUND FLOOR - FULLY RENOVATED

1/10 Mugga Way, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 3 1 1 $469,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30 PM Located in a prime waterfront location this recently renovated ground floor 3 bedroom unit presents a rare...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $590,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 2:00 - 2:30 This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops, schools and public...

North to Water on Duplex Land

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

IMAGINE waking up to this magnificent Beach and Ocean panorama EVERY DAY! Here you have an outstanding opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access...

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.