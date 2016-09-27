A singin' theatre success

SPLASH OUT: The new Australian production of Singin' in the Rain is playing at QPAC'S Lyric Theatre until October 30.

IT WOULD be unusual for anything other than the cast and crew to get applause during a musical.

But during Singin' in the Rain the audience often cheers for, well, the rain.

And why shouldn't they? It's the technical centrepiece of the award-winning production, which successfully recreates Gene Kelly's iconic dance routine from MGM's 1952 movie.

The new Australian production is on a five-week-run in Brisbane and stars Queensland's rising stars of the stage Gretel Scarlett and Jack Chambers.

Fans of the classic movie will find the musical remains very faithful to the film's script and score, and takes more creative license with the choreography.

Sure Rohan Brown and Grant Almirall, who share the role of Don Lockwood after Adam Garcia was forced to pull out of the show because of an injury, might not be dancing that exact same steps as Kelly but the spirit and for exuberance is there as he gleefully splashed water into the first three rows of the theatre.

Meet the leading cast and their characters:

The leading man

DON Lockwood is Hollywood's biggest silent film star who appears to have everything he wants.

But when the movie star meets aspiring actress Kathy Selden he questions his own talent.

There's no questioning the talents, though, of Rohan Browne.

"It's all still fresh for me. I was called up and joined (Grant) pretty swiftly in Sydney,” Browne said.

Performing Gene Kelly's iconic routine never gets old for Browne.

"There's something spectacular about doing Dancing in the Rain,” he said.

Grant Almirall as Don Lockwood in a scene from the musical Singin' in the Rain. Hagen Hopkins

The rising star

GRETEL Scarlett takes on another iconic character as Kathy Selden and the Rockhampton native loves to perform for her home state.

"It's my fifth show there now at QPAC and I can't wait,” Scarlett said.

Straight-talking Kathy's romance with Don is threatened when she is asked to sing off-camera so that tone-deaf Lina can go on acting in the talking pictures.

Gretel Scarlett, front, in a scene from the musical Singin' in the Rain. Jeff Busby

The joker

EVERY leading man needs his sidekick and Don Lockwood finds his in Cosmo Brown.

Brisbane native Jack Chambers takes on the role made famous by Donald O'Connor.

Cosmo is a character who holds a special place in Chambers' heart.

"It was the first musical I ever did and it's the reason I pursued musical theatre,” he said.

"I played young Cosmo Brown and I remember that experience really fondly.”

The villainess

ERIKA Heynatz nearly steals the show as villain Lina Lamont.

Lina is a deluded movie star whose on-screen partnership with Don Lockwood is threatened when silent movies become talking pictures.

Her voice is so grating that Monumental Pictures finds its biggest star may be its biggest liability in the world of talkies.

"It took a few months to find the right level of revolting for her sound,” Heynatz laughed.

"I can sense from that very first minute I open my mouth the audience goes 'ugh', and that's the goal.”

Singin' in the Rain is playing at QPAC's Lyric Theatre until October 30.