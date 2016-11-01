A summer hit-out for Tweed Super Sports

Tweed Super sports owner Brian Kenny is on the lookout for potential indoor cricket players.

A TWEED indoor sporting centre is calling for players to come and join in the cricket revolution.

Tweed Super Sports Indoor Sports Centre at Chinderah, which hosts a range of sporting pennants and competitions, is on the lookout for cricket players to come and join in the fun.

Usually catering for anywhere between eight and 12 indoor cricket teams, manager Brian Kenny said a quiet period in cricket before summer was affecting the centre, with four teams desperately looking for more teams to play against.

"When Big Bash starts, everyone gets into it, but right now it's that down time, so it's a bit quiet,” Kenny said.

"Individuals or teams can come and join as we're always looking for players.”

The centre features a six-a-side competition, which is a more open and inclusive game than traditional teams of eight format.

"Everyone gets to bowl three overs and you bat for six, so everyone gets a good go and value for money,” he said.

Brian Kenny said six-a-side was a fun and inclusive variation on indoor cricket. Scott Davis

A game is $12 for a player and $72 for a team, with a $15 one-off cost after three games for insurance, which Kenny said most centre's don't offer.

He said the sport was a great way to be active in a fun and social environment.

"Indoor's probably one of those things that everyone's done and it's something you can do socially,” he said.

"Everyone can come in, even if you haven't played for years and jump straight back into it.

"The first game is free and if you enjoy it you can come back, so come along and have a look.”

The centre holds indoor cricket on Wednesday nights at either 6.30pm or 7.45pm, with a barbecue after.

Tweed Super Sports is located at 1 Chinderah bay Rd, Chinderah. Visit them at http://www.tweedsupersports.com.au/.