Academy award-winning cinematographer to visit Tweed

WORLD renowned photographer, cinematographer, inventor, artist and conservationist Dr Jim Frazier will be the guest speaker at next week's Photo Arts Club Tweed meeting.

Dr Frazier, who has enjoyed an extensive career, is best known for inventing the Frazier Lens System which revolutionised the film industry and bedazzled Hollywood, where leading filmmakers, including Steven Spielberg and James Cameron, queued to use it.

He was invited to work with Sir David Attenborough in Life on Earth, The Living Planet and Trials of Life and has received many awards, including an OAM, an Academy Award for Technical Achievement and an Emmy Award.

He also creates crystal artworks that have been developed through the growth and manipulation of crystals on glass plates. The crystals are shaped with the use of sound tones, energy fields and heat to make brilliant compositions and are captured by special photographic techniques. They are featured in private collections around the world including those of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton.

Dr Frazier will be speaking at the PACT next Wednesday, October 12, from 7pm. PACT meets at South Tweed Sports Club, Minjungbal Dr. Cost is $10 entry for non-members. For further details contact club president David Lucas on 0412 328 347 or rivercat@mac.com. For bookings email secretary@ photoartsclubtweed.org