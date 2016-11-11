24°
Airport chief rules out runway extension

David Carroll | 11th Nov 2016 11:30 AM
Gold Coast Airport representative Antonio Tolo (right) talks with Kingscliff resident Allan Donaldson at draft master plan community meeting this week.
Gold Coast Airport representative Antonio Tolo (right) talks with Kingscliff resident Allan Donaldson at draft master plan community meeting this week. David Carroll

GOLD Coast Airport representatives have moved to allay residents' concerns about the future of the facility, declaring there are no immediate plans to extend the runaway.

Some residents living under the flight paths have repeatedly raised concerns about the noise associated with aircraft arriving and departing the airport and forecast growth has them worried.

The airport is Australia's fifth-busiest international airport with more than six million passenger movements per year. That is expected to increase to 16.6 million by 2037 but chief operating officer Marion Charlton said there are no plans in place to extend the current main runaway.

Ms Charlton was speaking at a meeting in Kingscliff this week following the recent release of the 2017 Preliminary Draft Master Plan for public comment.

The plan details concepts for the next 20 years with a specific focus on development requirements for the next five years.

Gold Coast Airport chief operating officer Marion Charlton.
Gold Coast Airport chief operating officer Marion Charlton. David Carroll

"There is no runway extension included in this draft,” Ms Charlton said.

"It is definitely not on the table for the next five years.”

The plan does however reveal the intention to extend the landing threshold on the main runway by approximately 300 metres to the south.

This means that planes in the immediate vicinity of the airport could be an estimated 15 metres lower as they approach from the south but Ms Charlton said the impact on residents would be negligible.

"I get that noise is a concern,” she said.

"But investigations have found that changes in noise levels are hardly noticeable.”

Also included in the plan are details about the widening of the apron to provided increased space for planes and details of commercial opportunities.

The Kingscliff meeting was the first in a series community drop-in sessions being staged during the public consultation period.

"These sessions are a great opportunity for the community to ask questions on a one-on-one basis with our staff,” Ms Charlton said.

The public consultation period will close on January 30. For details about the plan or information sessions, visit goldcoastairport.com.au.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  2017 preliminary draft master plan flight paths gold coast airport runway extension

