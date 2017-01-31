Airport welcomes record passenger growth for 2016

GOLD Coast Airport recorded the highest growth from a list of several regional airports with 6.4 million passengers in 2016.

The numbers meant about 420,000 more seats for 2016 compared to the year before, or an extra 7.1%.

The growth was put down to higher capacities for routes in and out of the airport as well as new domestic and international flights.

Queensland Airports Limited (QAL) chief executive officer Chris Mills said growth at the airport topped the group's stable, which includes Townsville, Mount Isa and Longreach airports.

"We are very pleased with Gold Coast Airport's performance, in particular the growth of international passenger movements which increased by nearly 20% compared to 2015,” he said.

"Works have commenced to increase the airport's capacity to meet future demand.

The airport was boosted by a permanent Hong Kong to Gold Coast service in January 2016, while there were daily Auckland services in March and more trips to and from Kuala Lumpur.

Qantas also added services to Melbourne in October 2015 which operated for the full year in 2016.