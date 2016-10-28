27°
All aboard for Cup Day in Murwillumbah

Daniel McKenzie
| 28th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
COME JOIN US: Toby McIntosh holds thoroughbred Dixie Away, with Bella Rabjones at the reins, while Emily-Mae Rahmate, Holly Julius, Kelly Wolfe and Lauren Dennison enjoy a glass of champagne at Murwillumbah race track ahead of Melbourne Cup day.
COME JOIN US: Toby McIntosh holds thoroughbred Dixie Away, with Bella Rabjones at the reins, while Emily-Mae Rahmate, Holly Julius, Kelly Wolfe and Lauren Dennison enjoy a glass of champagne at Murwillumbah race track ahead of Melbourne Cup day.

TWEED River Jockey Club (TRJC) is expecting more than 4000 punters to pack Murwillumbah Race Track on Tuesday for the race that stops a nation.

After a bumper crowd last year braved scorching temperatures to watch Michelle Payne ride Prince of Penzance into the history books, TRJC is preparing for an even bigger day on the track this year.

Toby McIntosh and Bella Rabjones on track at Murwillumbah
Toby McIntosh and Bella Rabjones on track at Murwillumbah Scott Davis

TRJC secretary Brian Charman said transport options were increased for this year with the track among the canefields being in high demand.

"This year we're going further north with buses, so we're bringing more people in from across the border, starting off from Tallebudgera,” Charman said.

"We've also got a full bus load coming from Ocean Shores, which we've never run before.

"Those parts of the world that we've never extended to before have filled two buses on their own.”

Emily-Mae Rahmate, Toby McIntosh, Holly Julius, Kelly Wolfe and Lauren Dennison say cheers to Cup Day
Emily-Mae Rahmate, Toby McIntosh, Holly Julius, Kelly Wolfe and Lauren Dennison say cheers to Cup Day Scott Davis

Fresh off a top-four finish in NSW Country Racing's country race track of the year award, Charman said the track's pulling power had increased over the last two Melbourne Cup days, with more punters looking for a different experience.

He said bus bookings were well advanced on the same period last year, with a lot of interest coming from the southern Gold Coast area.

"More than half of our marquee bookings for this year have come from there,” Charman said.

"A lot of people are saying they want to come down and try something different. There's that country feel here with the mountain backdrops and we try and make things as flexible for people to come along and have everything organised for them.”

Toby McIntosh, Bella Rabjones, Emily-Mae Rahmate, Holly Julius, Kelly Wolfe and Lauren Dennison will be back on track on Tuesday.
Toby McIntosh, Bella Rabjones, Emily-Mae Rahmate, Holly Julius, Kelly Wolfe and Lauren Dennison will be back on track on Tuesday. Scott Davis

The six-race program is accompanied by marquees, reserve seating, a bistro and a betting ring, with in excess of $1000 in prizes on offer for Fashions on the Field categories.

Lauren Dennison, Kelly Wolfe, Toby McIntosh, Holly Julius and Emily-Mae Rahmate, test out the track which is currently rated a Good 3.
Lauren Dennison, Kelly Wolfe, Toby McIntosh, Holly Julius and Emily-Mae Rahmate, test out the track which is currently rated a Good 3. Scott Davis

The Gold Coast bus service departs Tallebudgera Surf Club at 9.45am (NSW) and the Tweed Coast bus service departs from Pottsville Tavern at 10am (NSW).

Bookings essential. Visit www.tweedriverjockeyclub.com.au.

Emily-Mae Rahmate, Toby McIntosh, Holly Julius, Kelly Wolfe and Lauren Dennison, at Murwillumbah race track ahead of the upcoming meeting on Melbourne Cup day.
Emily-Mae Rahmate, Toby McIntosh, Holly Julius, Kelly Wolfe and Lauren Dennison, at Murwillumbah race track ahead of the upcoming meeting on Melbourne Cup day. Scott Davis

Gold Coast bus timetable (all times NSW)

  • Tallebudgera Surf Club: 9.45am
  • Pirate Ship Park Palm Beach: 9.55am
  • Tugun Surf Club - 10am
  • Kirra Surf Club - 10.10am
  • Tweed Mall highway bus stop - 10.15am
  • Kennedy Drive Bottleshop - 10.20am
  • Banora Point highway bus stop - 10.15am
  • Tweed City highway bus stop - 10.25am
  • Chinderah Tavern - 10.40am

Tweed Coast bus timetable (all times NSW)

  • Pottsville Tavern - 10am
  • Pottsville (Professionals) - 10am
  • Cabarita opposite Ray White - 10.15am
  • Cudgen Surf Club - 10.30am
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - 10.40am
  • Tumbulgum Tavern -10.50am

All return after last race.

