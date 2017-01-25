Alleged sex offender faces 168 charges as he arrives home

AN ACCUSED child sex offender has been arrested at Brisbane Airport and hit with 168 charges as he arrived back in Australia from Thailand.
Police from the Gold Coast and Taskforce Argos took Jason Daron Mizner, 42 into custody on Tuesday night.
The charges relate to crimes he allegedly committed on the Gold Coast between 2003 and 2005.
They include:
- 74 counts of possessing child exploitation material
- 39 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16
- 29 counts of rape
- seven counts of deprivation of liberty
- six counts of involve child in the making of child exploitation material
- six counts of make child exploitation material
- five counts of torture
- two counts of serious assault
Mr Mizner is due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.