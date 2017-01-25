Alleged sex offender faces 168 charges as he arrives home

AN ACCUSED child sex offender has been arrested at Brisbane Airport and hit with 168 charges as he arrived back in Australia from Thailand.

Police from the Gold Coast and Taskforce Argos took Jason Daron Mizner, 42 into custody on Tuesday night.

The charges relate to crimes he allegedly committed on the Gold Coast between 2003 and 2005.

They include:

74 counts of possessing child exploitation material

39 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16

29 counts of rape

seven counts of deprivation of liberty

six counts of involve child in the making of child exploitation material

six counts of make child exploitation material

five counts of torture

two counts of serious assault

Mr Mizner is due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.