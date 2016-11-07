Angry residents tipped to hijack airport meeting

The impact of increased air traffic over the Tweed Coast is expected to be on the agenda at a public meeting in Kingscliff on Tuesday.

TWEED Coast residents will have the chance to air their concerns about increased plane traffic and its associated noise when the Gold Coast Airport hosts an information session in Kingscliff on Tuesday.

Airport representatives will attend the meeting at the Kingscliff Community Hall to discuss the recently released 2017 Preliminary Draft Master Plan but residents angered by the impact of flight paths on their communities are preparing to hijack the meeting.

A bevy of Tweed Coast residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the negative impacts of flight paths, the increasing numbers of aircraft accessing the airport and the associated noise.

Tracking software shows early morning flights flying over Casuarina when arriving and departing the Gold Coast Airport. Webtrak

In the draft master plan released last month for public comment, it was revealed the airport is already catering for more than six million passenger movements per year with that figure expected to climb to 16.6 million by 2037.

"This is becoming an important issue in our community,” Lesley Stronach wrote on Facebook.

"Many of us moved here to live in a quiet and beautiful area. We want to maintain the peace.”

Gold Coast Airport corporate affairs co-ordinator Maggie Gray said the meeting would be an ideal opportunity for residents to discuss their issues and view the draft master plan.

"It will be a really good opportunity for anyone who is interested in the future of the airport to discuss their issues with representatives from airport management,” she said.

"It will be quite informal. We'll have representatives from different departments there and the master plan will also be available.”

The draft master plan outlines a framework for the future development of the airport, including the forecast growth and facilities required to accommodate that growth.

Gold Coast Airport chief operating officer Marion Charlton said the plan provides a guide to the future development of airport facilities, infrastructure and land uses.

"It will particularly focus on the development required over the next five years,” she said.

To view the draft master plan, visit goldcoastairport.com.au.

The information session will be staged at the Kingscliff Community Hall at 81 Marine Pde, from 2-5pm.