24°
News

Angry residents tipped to hijack airport meeting

David Carroll | 7th Nov 2016 3:20 PM
The impact of increased air traffic over the Tweed Coast is expected to be on the agenda at a public meeting in Kingscliff on Tuesday.
The impact of increased air traffic over the Tweed Coast is expected to be on the agenda at a public meeting in Kingscliff on Tuesday. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Coast residents will have the chance to air their concerns about increased plane traffic and its associated noise when the Gold Coast Airport hosts an information session in Kingscliff on Tuesday.

Airport representatives will attend the meeting at the Kingscliff Community Hall to discuss the recently released 2017 Preliminary Draft Master Plan but residents angered by the impact of flight paths on their communities are preparing to hijack the meeting.

A bevy of Tweed Coast residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the negative impacts of flight paths, the increasing numbers of aircraft accessing the airport and the associated noise.

Tracking software shows early morning flights flying over Casuarina when arriving and departing the Gold Coast Airport.
Tracking software shows early morning flights flying over Casuarina when arriving and departing the Gold Coast Airport. Webtrak

In the draft master plan released last month for public comment, it was revealed the airport is already catering for more than six million passenger movements per year with that figure expected to climb to 16.6 million by 2037.

"This is becoming an important issue in our community,” Lesley Stronach wrote on Facebook.

"Many of us moved here to live in a quiet and beautiful area. We want to maintain the peace.”

Gold Coast Airport corporate affairs co-ordinator Maggie Gray said the meeting would be an ideal opportunity for residents to discuss their issues and view the draft master plan.

"It will be a really good opportunity for anyone who is interested in the future of the airport to discuss their issues with representatives from airport management,” she said.

"It will be quite informal. We'll have representatives from different departments there and the master plan will also be available.”

The draft master plan outlines a framework for the future development of the airport, including the forecast growth and facilities required to accommodate that growth.

Gold Coast Airport chief operating officer Marion Charlton said the plan provides a guide to the future development of airport facilities, infrastructure and land uses.

"It will particularly focus on the development required over the next five years,” she said.

To view the draft master plan, visit goldcoastairport.com.au.

The information session will be staged at the Kingscliff Community Hall at 81 Marine Pde, from 2-5pm.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  2017 preliminary draft master plan flight paths gold coast airport kingscliff community hall public meeting tweed coast

Rory Arnold's family embraces the green and gold

Rory Arnold's family embraces the green and gold

Green and Gold support for Rory Arnold in New Zealand

KIN Day dream a reality for Tweed kid

Sam Smith preparing for KIN Day with Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School principal Stuart Marquardt. Sam wants Tweed schools to join in and support his KIN Day vision on November 18.

Tweed student launches a vision of support

River Fest lights up streets

LANTERN FESTIVAL: The Tweed River Festival is on this weekend in Tumbulgum.

The Tweed River Festival is on this weekend in Tumbulgum.

GC2018 ticket release a win for local fans

All fans have access to the likes of athletics and other big name events after ticket pricing was released.

Commonwealth Games' win for fans

Local Partners

Picture Gallery: Heavens shining down on Murwillumbah Show

IN A tradition unbroken since 1890, thousands of residents turned out to support the Murwillumbah Show over the weekend.

KIN Day dream a reality for Tweed kid

Sam Smith preparing for KIN Day with Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School principal Stuart Marquardt. Sam wants Tweed schools to join in and support his KIN Day vision on November 18.

Tweed student launches a vision of support

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

GERI Horner has reportedly asked her 10-year-old daughter Bluebell to choose a name for her unborn sibling to help her feel more involved in the pregnancy.

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Patton Oswalt says comedy is helping him to cope

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

McHugh returns to beach roots

Matt McHugh is back for a 2017 Summer tour of some of Australia's best beaches.

Summer vibes for beach-loving musician

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

Completely Renovated Character Home with Tweed River Views

26 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 $459,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST In an elevated position, this split-level home with a leafy outlook captures water views and is just...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level, rendered home offers the very best in modern living. Perfect for large...

Refurbished Queenslander on the Tumbulgum Riverfront

48 Riverside Drive, Tumbulgum 2490

House 3 1 2 $495,000

This three-bedroom high set cottage in Tumbulgum has been recently refurbished whilst maintaining charming qualities synonymous with the village lifestyle. The...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!