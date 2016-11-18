Appeal to help combat type 1 diabetes struggle

DEALING WITH DIABETES: Jason Dries, pictured with his partner Emma and their children Hunta, 5, and Paris, 2, is learning to manage his type 1 diabetes.

A YOUNG father of two is fighting to take back control of his health after being diagnosed with type one diabetes six weeks ago.

Having grown up in Banora Point, Jason Dries' family is pleading with the Tweed community to help purchase an insulin pump that would allow the 27-year-old to lead an easier lifestyle.

Mr Dries said any money raised from the GoFundMe campaign, which was set up by his two sisters, would help provide great relief for his family.

"I'm trying to hide what I can from the kids, especially the bad side of it like trying to not end up on the kitchen floor,” Mr Dries said.

"The pump is to help control the diabetes a bit better. It would help by delivering better accuracy for insulin doses.”

As part of Diabetes Awareness Month, Mr Dries said he hoped people would realise the daily struggles of having diabetes.

"The needles are the 20% which everyone sees,” he said.

"It's the other 80% that no one understands much unless they've got it.

" I'm constantly thinking have I got enough insulin, how much do I need when I'm eating and the exercise I'm doing during the day.

"I'm constantly trying to do the maths in my head about whether I am going to need this much or that much insulin.”

Mr Dries was four years old when his father died from complications of type one diabetes and he was shocked to learn he also suffered the condition.

"I never had a problem before,” he said.

"They've just told me one day that your pancreas can give up.”

The target for the GoFundMe campaign is $10,000 to help the family purchase an insulin pump.

DONATE

To learn more about Jason Dries' battle with type 1 diabetes, or to donate to the cause, visit www.gofundme.com/zetvzwpc