Architect to help Terranora land buyers

HOME PLANS: Sales agent Sophie Carter and architect Amelia Lee take in the views at the Vista estate.

POTENTIAL landowners looking to buy at the Vista residential acreage in Terranora are being offered a complimentary one-hour consultation with an architect.

Undercover Architect founder Amelia Lee has more than 20 years experience in designing buildings in Brisbane, Sydney and London and said consultation would give buyers a chance to create their dream homes.

"Upon purchasing at Vista, I will spend an hour via Skype or phone with land buyers to discuss how to create a home design that fits within the guidelines to express a coastal Australian, contemporary style while making the most of the beautiful location and suiting their personal needs.” Ms Lee said.

Ms Lee said she would help buyers meet the Vista design and build guidelines when designing their homes.

"These guidelines ensure aesthetic acreage living that optimises the natural environment of this magnificent location in creating functional homes that feel great,” she said.

"The guidelines are there purely to help purchasers to express their individuality through design and maintain an exceptional building quality for all Vista residents.”

Sales agent Sophie Carter said Vista's design and build guidelines ensured buyers would enjoy the benefits of the exclusive acreage located at 41 McAuleys Rd, Terranora.

"The elevated topography of the Vista site offers sweeping views showcasing the beauty of the region, with extraordinary ocean and hinterland panoramas over the picturesque Tweed Valley through to Mt Warning,” Ms Carter said.

"Vista's elevated lots are designed to provide the ultimate backdrop for a signature residence on a large acreage site in this exceptional location, offering endless possibilities for astute buyers seeking privacy and space.”

There are 13 lots available for purchase at the Vista estate, ranging from 4000sqm to 4579sqm and priced from $550,000 to $750,000.

