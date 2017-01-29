Arrest after car speeds over 200km/h

A MAN has been arrested and charged after police detected him driving at speeds over 200km/h on the Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek on Friday night.

About 10.40pm, Tweed Heads Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties as part of operation Safe Return when they observed a QLD registered vehicle travelling north on the Pacific motorway at high speed.

While overtaking a number of vehicles, the Holden's speed was recorded at 183km/h.

Police followed the car and estimated it to be travelling in-excess of 200km/h as it continued to travel north through Clothiers Creek.

The blue coloured Holden SS Commodore sedan was displaying Queensland registration plates 553-VUB.

Police activated all warning devices in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

"The vehicle initially appeared it was going to stop as its speed decreased to approximately 120km/h before it accelerated harshly away from police,” a police media statement read.

"The vehicle was last seen travelling on Tweed Valley Way.

"Police eventually located the vehicle and a 29-year-old male person was arrested.”

He was charged with Police Pursuit-Not stop, Possess prohibited drug and Drive under the influence.

He was bail refused to appear before the Tweed Heads Local Court on Saturday.