Asbestos fears at Kingscliff holiday park

THERE are fears of asbestos contamination at a Tweed holiday park in an area where children have been seen playing.

Tweed Shire Council acknowledged there was sheeting that may be asbestos but said it posed visitors no risk.

A visitor from Brisbane staying at Kingscliff Beach Holiday Park voiced concerns following finds they had made in the sand.

The person, who asked their name be withheld, said they raised the matter with the council and park management and was told they were not the only one who had made complaints.

Tweed Coast Holiday Parks unit co-ordinator Andrew Illingworth confirmed there was "bonded fibro sheeting” at the Kingscliff site.

"Most of it used as a skirt around permanent vans,” he said.

"This type of sheeting may or may not contain asbestos, depending on the year of manufacture.

"However, even if it does contain asbestos, it is in a bonded form that is compressed and bonded with other inert materials such as cement and in this form poses negligible risk to public health.”

Visitors to Kingscliff Beach Holiday Park raised asbestos fears after finds in sand. Contributed

Mr Illingworth said he was following the council's environmental health experts recommendations to get rid of the sheeting.

The park is set to close at the end of the month for redevelopment and some of the van sites have already been pulled apart.

Concerns were raised the fibro sheeting had been damaged and parts left in sand where children were playing.

According to the council, park residents are allowed to remove 10sqm of the bonded asbestos sheeting themselves.

They are supposed to wet it when dismantling, wrap it in plastic and dump it at the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery facility.

Mr Illingworth said any quantities of more than 10sqm needed to be handled by a qualified asbestos remover, as regulated by SafeWork NSW.