26°
News

At least four new faces for council

Nikki Todd | 31st Oct 2016 3:32 PM
Liberal newcomer James Owen will be a fresh face on council after finishing strongly in Saturday's poll. Pictured here with his children Jack, 10 and Isobella, 2.
Liberal newcomer James Owen will be a fresh face on council after finishing strongly in Saturday's poll. Pictured here with his children Jack, 10 and Isobella, 2. Nikki Todd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AT LEAST four and possibly five new faces will lead Tweed Shire Council for the next term after residents voted overwhelmingly for fresh blood at the local government poll on Saturday.

As of 11.30am on Monday, with pre-poll votes and preferences yet to be finalised, Greens Mayor Katie Milne was certain to retain her position on council, collecting 12.5% of the total 48,524 votes counted so far.

It will be Cr Milne's third term on council, after she was first elected in 2008 on a wave of popularity following her fight against a marina at Chinderah.

Crediting her strong passion and love for the shire as reason for running again, despite suffering significant health issues earlier this year, Cr Milne thanked all of those "who have put their faith in me again”.

"It's is a nail-biting finish. As always there is a high conservative vote at the end. We are not predicting anything yet,” she said.

"I just pray Tweed gets councillors who respect and love this community and environment and are open to more forward thinking ideas.”

As with the previous two elections, Nationals stalwart Warren Polglase finished in the top two, securing 11.9% of the vote, which may increase as more postal and pre-polling votes are added.

He will be joined on the conservative side by Liberal debutante James Owen who finished strongly in third spot with 9.7% of the vote, and Murwillumbah businessman Pryce Allsop (7.9%) who lobbied on behalf of small business.

Cr Milne will be joined on the more progressive side of the chamber by Labor staffer Reece Byrnes and Pottsville candidate Chris Cherry who is likely to nab the sixth spot with Greens preferences.

The seventh and final spot remained a dead heat with former mayor Barry Longland (3.0%) fighting it out against the No High Rise Group's Ron Cooper (3.3%) when preferences are distributed.

However, depending on the quota attained by Cr Polglase, his preferences may well see Kingscliff event co-ordinator Jayne Henry (2.4%) fall over the line.

Neither incumbent councillors Gary Bagnall nor Carolyn Byrne, who clashed in the courts during the year, are expected to be returned.

The council's general manager, Troy Green, congratulated all 76 candidates.

"There were 76 people who were happy to give a lot of their own time for the benefit of the community and I think that is to be commended,” Mr Green said.

RESULTS

(Monday 11.30am, with 48,524 votes counted)

15 GROUPS:

Warren Polglase - 11.9%

Chris Cherry - 4.5%

Jayne Henry - 2.4%

Katie Milne - 12.4%

Michael McNamara - 2.1%

James Owen - 9.7%

Dot Holdom - 2.3%

Pryce Allsop - 7.9%

Barry Longland - 3.0%

Kevin Skinner - 1.5%

Gary Bagnall - 2.6%

Carolyn Byrne - 2.0%

Ron Cooper - 3.3%

Reece Byrnes - 8.9%

Kaye Sharples - 1.8%

UNGROUPED:

Dion Andrews - 0.9%

Suzie Hudson - 0.2%

Das Mathuranatha - 0.1%

James McKenzie - 0.1%

INFORMAL: 11.5%

REFERENDUM: 62.2% No

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  election results tweed shire council election 2016

FNC burns up Fastest on Sand

FNC burns up Fastest on Sand

Record Far North Coast contingent tackled Queensland's best on the beach on Sunday .

At least four new faces for council

Liberal newcomer James Owen will be a fresh face on council after finishing strongly in Saturday's poll. Pictured here with his children Jack, 10 and Isobella, 2.

AT LEAST four and possibly five new faces will lead Tweed Shire

Pottsville Men's shed put on hold

GROUP WORK: The members Pottsville and District Men's Shed are working towards finding a new place to call their own.

Delays continue for Pottsville Men's Shed.

'If he can do it, so can I'

BOYS CLUB: The students and mentors of the Men of Business program at Tweed Fitness Club.

Men of Business help inspire the youth

Local Partners

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

Check out all the pictures from a big night at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

Just one breath to support everyday hero

EVERYDAY HERO: Marion Walsham launching her book 'Wishing on a Dandelion' earlier this year.

Everyday hero raising funds for deadly lung disease

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

57-room house and she only uses four of them

57-room house and she only uses four of them

TAMARA Ecclestone lives in 57-room house - but only uses four of the rooms on a regular basis.

Now there's not just zombies and Negan - there's a tiger

King Ezekiel with his pet tiger, Shiva.

Has The Walking Dead jumped the shark, or did Shiva have to happen?

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

Burt Bacharach told his ex-wife Carole Bayer Sager he felt sick

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas and Valentina (c) Twitter

"Say hello to my newest love Valentina.''

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

Brisbane readies for second Marvel invasion

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Thor, Iron Man and Captain America characters to feature

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 9:00 - 9:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $735,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!