At least four new faces for council

Liberal newcomer James Owen will be a fresh face on council after finishing strongly in Saturday's poll. Pictured here with his children Jack, 10 and Isobella, 2.

AT LEAST four and possibly five new faces will lead Tweed Shire Council for the next term after residents voted overwhelmingly for fresh blood at the local government poll on Saturday.

As of 11.30am on Monday, with pre-poll votes and preferences yet to be finalised, Greens Mayor Katie Milne was certain to retain her position on council, collecting 12.5% of the total 48,524 votes counted so far.

It will be Cr Milne's third term on council, after she was first elected in 2008 on a wave of popularity following her fight against a marina at Chinderah.

Crediting her strong passion and love for the shire as reason for running again, despite suffering significant health issues earlier this year, Cr Milne thanked all of those "who have put their faith in me again”.

"It's is a nail-biting finish. As always there is a high conservative vote at the end. We are not predicting anything yet,” she said.

"I just pray Tweed gets councillors who respect and love this community and environment and are open to more forward thinking ideas.”

As with the previous two elections, Nationals stalwart Warren Polglase finished in the top two, securing 11.9% of the vote, which may increase as more postal and pre-polling votes are added.

He will be joined on the conservative side by Liberal debutante James Owen who finished strongly in third spot with 9.7% of the vote, and Murwillumbah businessman Pryce Allsop (7.9%) who lobbied on behalf of small business.

Cr Milne will be joined on the more progressive side of the chamber by Labor staffer Reece Byrnes and Pottsville candidate Chris Cherry who is likely to nab the sixth spot with Greens preferences.

The seventh and final spot remained a dead heat with former mayor Barry Longland (3.0%) fighting it out against the No High Rise Group's Ron Cooper (3.3%) when preferences are distributed.

However, depending on the quota attained by Cr Polglase, his preferences may well see Kingscliff event co-ordinator Jayne Henry (2.4%) fall over the line.

Neither incumbent councillors Gary Bagnall nor Carolyn Byrne, who clashed in the courts during the year, are expected to be returned.

The council's general manager, Troy Green, congratulated all 76 candidates.

"There were 76 people who were happy to give a lot of their own time for the benefit of the community and I think that is to be commended,” Mr Green said.

RESULTS

(Monday 11.30am, with 48,524 votes counted)

15 GROUPS:

Warren Polglase - 11.9%

Chris Cherry - 4.5%

Jayne Henry - 2.4%

Katie Milne - 12.4%

Michael McNamara - 2.1%

James Owen - 9.7%

Dot Holdom - 2.3%

Pryce Allsop - 7.9%

Barry Longland - 3.0%

Kevin Skinner - 1.5%

Gary Bagnall - 2.6%

Carolyn Byrne - 2.0%

Ron Cooper - 3.3%

Reece Byrnes - 8.9%

Kaye Sharples - 1.8%

UNGROUPED:

Dion Andrews - 0.9%

Suzie Hudson - 0.2%

Das Mathuranatha - 0.1%

James McKenzie - 0.1%

INFORMAL: 11.5%

REFERENDUM: 62.2% No