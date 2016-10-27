27°
Aussie slot for Tweed touch footy star

Daniel McKenzie
| 27th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
NATIONAL SELECTION: Tarryn Aitken, left, playing touch for Queensland, has been selected to represent Australia in an under-17s trans-Tasman clash against New Zealand.
NATIONAL SELECTION: Tarryn Aitken, left, playing touch for Queensland, has been selected to represent Australia in an under-17s trans-Tasman clash against New Zealand. Contributed

A TWEED River High School student has taken a giant step towards her touch football dream after being selected to represent Australia in New Zealand in January.

Tarryn Aiken, 17, will swap her school uniform for the green and gold of Australia's 17s Girls' side in the Youth Trans Tasman series in Auckland.

Joining Aiken's 17s side, will be 17s Boys, 19s Boys, Girls and Mixed Teams who will take on the Kiwis' best.

The young star has represented Queensland and New South Wales at state level for both school and club touch, and plays and trains up to seven days a week on top of school commitments.

Part of a dominant Tweed River side ranked top-10 in the state for Combined High Schools, Aiken is used to representative honours but said wearing the Australian colours would be a dream come true.

"It's always been a dream and something I wanted to do, but I never thought it would happen,” Aiken said.

Starting in the sport when she was 10 for South Tweed, Australian selection came as a shock, after the initial squad of 40 players was cut down to a final 14.

"They were calling everyone the previous week to let them know they hadn't made it,” she said.

"One of my friends that got an email told me to check my emails, so I did and I found out I'd been selected.

"I didn't expect it so I was pretty excited.”

With the Trans Tasman a standalone tournament, Aiken's selection is a one-off at this point, but she sees it as the perfect platform to move up the Australian ranks.

"Once you make 17s, it's a pathway to Opens and they play Trans Tasman every few years,” Aiken said.

"They have a world cup for Opens - which I'd eventually love to do.”

Australia has won the past four Trans Tasman events following the concept's reintroduction in 2009.

