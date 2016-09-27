Aussies dominate doubles

TENNIS' FUTURE: Australian Lizette Cabrera hits a backhand shot in a tightly-fought doubles match with Olivia Tjandramulia against Monique Adamczak and Olivia Rogowska at the Tweed Tennis International at Arkinstall Park. Adamczak and Rogowska advanced 6-7 (6) 7-5 (10-5).

AN ALL-AUSTRALIAN doubles showdown headlines finals of today's Tweed Coast Tennis International at Arkinstall Park.

After the $32,980 Women's ITF Futures tournament was washed out due to persistent rain on Wednesday, the Australian pairings of Nakitha Bains (Vic) and Abbie Myers (NSW), and Monique Adamczak (NSW) and Olivia Rogowska (NSW) both progressed to today's doubles final after convincing wins on Thursday.

The pair survived a first-round scare on Monday against young Australians Lizette Cabrera and Olivia Tjandramulia.

Both sets went to tie-breakers, with Adamczak and Rogowska advancing 6-7(6) 7-5 (10-5).

Bains and Myers have been equally impressive on their route to today's final.

The pair demolished Genevieve Lorbergs (Australia) and Marianna Zakarlyuk (Ukraine) 6-1 6-1 in Monday's first round, before dispatching Maddison Inglis (Australia) and Mai Minokoshi (Japan) 6-3 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

The pair defeated Australian qualifiers Renee McBryde and Brooke Winley 6-2 7-6 (5) in the semis to secure their finals spot.

Singles quarter-finals were played on Friday after the round-two rain delay.

A host of Australian's were featuring in the quarters, with second seed Priscilla Hon (Qld) defeating Abigail Tere-Apisah (PNG) in a tough match 0-6 6-4 6-3, Rogowska (Vic) defeating Kanika Vaidya (India) 6-2 6-0 and up-and-coming Australian star Aiava despatching Zuzana Zlochova (Slovakia) 6-2 7-6 (3).

Singles semis will be played today from 10am.