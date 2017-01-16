Australia Day title awarded to journalist

Journalist and humanitarian Iain Finlay has been named as the Tweed Australia Day Ambassador for 2017.

TWEED Shire Council has named award-winning journalist and humanitarian Iain Finlay as the Australia Day Ambassador for 2017.

Having worked in media for 50 years, including on the ground-breaking science and technology series Beyond 2000, Mr Finlay now lives in Tumbulgum and continues to work alongside his wife Trish Clark to improve education in Laos.

"Anyone who has travelled in Asia, Africa and South America and has seen poverty and the lack of opportunity there realises we have so much going for us in this country, and Australia Day is a chance to reflect on that,” Mr Finlay said.

"Donald Horne's description of Australia as 'the lucky country' could not be more apt; for the most part we are truly among the most fortunate people in the world. However, for those Australians at the bottom of the barrel, in particular many in our own indigenous communities, the phrase still rings very hollow. Those of us who have a roof over our heads, a job and a bit of affluence and security, have an obligation to at least think about and perhaps do something for those people in our own country, and elsewhere, who are not as lucky as we are.”

Mr Finlay will deliver the Australia Day address at the Tweed Shire Australia Day awards.

FAST FACTS

The Tweed Shire Australia Day awards will be presented at Twin Towns on January 26 at 11am.

Australia Day events will also be held at Tyalgum, Crabbes Creek, Tumbulgum, Burringbar, Kingscliff, Cabarita, and Pottsville.