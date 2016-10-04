Australian favourite recreates a legend

Burlinson brings his love for Frank Sinatra and a 16-piece band to the Gold Coast in October for Sinatra at the Sands

KING of Croon Frank Sinatra played by the Man from Snowy River may seem a strange combination, but for Australian film, television and theatre legend Tom Burlinson, it's a life-long labour of love.

"When I was a toddler in the late 1950s, mum had the Sinatra album A Swingin' Affair. Sinatra had the fedora on the cover, so I'd say: 'Play the man in the hat, play the man in the hat',” said Burlinson, who will showcase Sinatra's legendary live album Sinatra at the Sands at Jupiters in October.

"In my teens I rediscovered that swingin' album and then became an avid Sinatra fan.”

Burlinson's love for the great performer has been a constant throughout his career and dates back to 1991, when he sang the voice of a young Frank Sinatra in the mini-series Sinatra, which was also his first professional singing engagement.

The performance led to a renaissance for Burlinson, who was entering a lean period in his career until, once again, Sinatra propelled him back into the spotlight.

When creating Frank - A Life in Song, Burlinson rolled the dice and an initial two-week booking at the Seymour Centre in 1998 blossomed into a national tour and international engagements.

"I was riding high in the '80s but when the '90s came along work started to drop off. So I did a bit of theatre and television and with being able to sing Sinatra, thought perhaps it was time to do that.”

"So we mortgaged our house and I created my own show. Frank died two weeks before and in a perverse way that helped the show but it was like people were surprised the Man from Snowy River could sing like Sinatra.”

Burlinson hasn't looked back and during a starring judge role on Australia's Got Talent for three seasons from 2007, continued to honour Sinatra with "Frank” at the Sydney Opera House, cabaret show Simply Sinatra and now Sinatra at the Sands.

"With my love for Sinatra going way, way back, there's a real connection.”

"Sinatra was very, very famous.

"Still, years after his death, he remains incredibly well known and I certainly feel his spirit sitting on my shoulder when I'm performing.”

Burlinson said he doesn't impersonate Sinatra, but sings in the Sinatra-style and in the 100th anniversary of Sinatra's birth, will honour the singer's legendary Sands performances from 1966.

Combined with Sinatra favourites that came after that period, Burlinson is confident the concert will appeal to a large cross-section of fans.

Tom Burlinson performs Sinatra at the Sands at Jupiters Hotel and Casino on October 22 from 8pm. Tickets: Ticketek.com