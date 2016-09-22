26°
News

Baird dogged by fears greyhound ban will cost Nationals seat

Sherele Moody
| 22nd Sep 2016 7:36 AM
Mike Baird may hold off on implementing the greyhound racing ban until 2020 as he tries to woo voters back into the National fold before the Orange by-election.
Mike Baird may hold off on implementing the greyhound racing ban until 2020 as he tries to woo voters back into the National fold before the Orange by-election. DAVID MOIR

SPECULATION is mounting that the up-coming Orange by-election will see NSW Premier Mike Baird delaying the greyhound racing ban for three years.

Nine News reports Mr Baird may hold off on implementing the ban until 2020 as he tries to woo voters back into the National fold before the by-election.

Polling shows a 15% swing away from the Nationals in Orange.

"I'm ruling out the possibility that I'm going to make any changes other than what I think is the right one," Mr Baird said of the ban late yesterday.

"There's no doubt that Orange will be a challenge, that's very clear." - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  greyhound, mike baird, nsw politics

