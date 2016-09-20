Ballroom stars to burn up the floor

Australian Championship Professional Ballroom finalists Peter and Rebecca Beardsley will take to the floor in Tyalgum.

HOT ON the heels of this year's jam-packed music festival, Tyalgum is strengthening a reputation as the Tweed Valley's entertainment hub with the Tyalgum Dance Spectacular.

The village's historic hall will once again be transformed into a glittering ballroom when its hosts three of Australia's best ballroom, Latin and new vogue dance couples on Saturday, October 22.

This year's line-up includes Australian Championship Professional Ballroom finalists Peter and Rebecca Beardsley, National Latin finalists and top Queensland competitors Nick Eades and Kimberley Biggs, and Australian Championship Professional finalists Rohan and Melissa Prince, who will perform in the New Vogue category.

Now in its sixth year, the annual Dance Spectacular features couple and group performances, interspersed with the operatic talents of guest soprano Petah Chapman.

Chapman's blend of classic and popular opera arias has made her a Tyalgum favourite after performances at last year's Dance Spectacular and a recital with Ayesha Gough at Flutterbies Cottage Café in March.

Ballroom dancers Ballroom dancers Rohan and Melissa Prince will be big hits at the Tyalgum Dance Spectacular. COntributed

The evening's other special guest is international dancesport adjudicator and world professional ten dance champion Alex Schembri, who will compere.

"There is no other regional event like this where professional ballroom, Latin and new vogue dancers can perform free-style, without the restrictions of competition,” event founder and organiser Solar Chapel said.

"This really adds an extra element of magic, where our performers enjoy themselves as much as the audience.”

Dinner and show packages are $90 per person and include a two-course pre-show dinner at Flutterbies Cottage Café.

Show only tickets are $60 per person.