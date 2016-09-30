Banora Point scooter death probe

SCOOTER DEATH: The scooter is pulled from the water after the discovery of an elderly man's body in Kimberly Lake, Banora Point.

TWEED-BYRON Local Area Command police have finalised a report for the NSW Coroner's Office following the sad discovery of an elderly man's body in water at Banora Point on Tuesday.

The man was found floating face down in an outlet off Lake Kimberley near the base of Sexton Hill by a member of the public at about 11.20am.

The elderly man's three-wheel scooter was also submerged in the water, accessible via a short ramp and bordered by thick vegetation.

The elderly man was last seen leaving a nursing home about 8.40am on Tuesday.

Police said the death of the man, whose identity has not been released, was not suspicious but the coroner's office may request a formal inquest.

Meanwhile, an inquest into the death of a newborn baby following a traumatic labour at Murwillumbah Hospital is set to start at Ballina Coroner's Court on November 24.

The coroner is also considering reports on Chinderah crash victim Crystal Cao and former missing man Jesse Southam-Marsh, who was found dead at the base of a cliff at Tomewin last month.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.