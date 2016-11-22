24°
Barker evidence finishes in Ballina police bashing case

Chris Calcino
| 22nd Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Alleged police bashing victim Corey Barker and his mother Angelique Sines leave the Sydney Downing Centre courts after giving evidence against six officers accused of assaulting him and lying in court.
Alleged police bashing victim Corey Barker and his mother Angelique Sines leave the Sydney Downing Centre courts after giving evidence against six officers accused of assaulting him and lying in court.

ALLEGED Ballina police bashing victim Corey Barker has stepped down from the witness stand after two days of rigorous questioning.

Prosecutors allege officers lied in court to cover up an assault on Mr Barker in 2011.

Monday's proceedings were cut short when defence barrister Kellie Stares was forced to attend an urgent personal matter.

Vait Dyrmaier took the witness stand before the matter was adjourned.

He told the court he had sent three VHS tapes of footage taken inside the police station to Ballina Local Court.

Only two of the videos were tendered in Sydney Supreme Court on Monday.

The case will resume on Tuesday.

Topics:  ballina police bashing corey barker court nsw police

