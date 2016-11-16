Beachgoers' dream property

LOCATED right in the heart of Rainbow Bay, this four-bedroom property offers the ultimate beachside retreat.

Seller Gillian Tucknott said the two-level villa was ideal for a buyer looking for either a home or holiday investment.

"You're within walking distance of four of Australia's best beaches and all the surf clubs are nice and close,” Ms Tucknott said.

Ms Tucknott said the dual-living property was very low maintenance and is a dream to live in.

"The way it's so light and bright and spacious, you've got your own little oasis” she said.

The Eden Beach House property is separate from the 10 storey tower on the same block of land but offers plenty of privacy.

The house overlooks parklands and includes a private lap pool, spa, covered patio and landscaped gardens.

The open plan designer kitchen is fitted with luxurious European appliances and lends itself perfectly for entertaining.

The kitchen leads to a spacious living area with an atrium ceiling and floor to ceiling glass wall.

The property boasts a dual key studio, featuring its own kitchenette, ensuite, courtyard and private access.

The master suite and two upstairs bedrooms offer plenty of natural light and come with built-in wardrobes.

The double garage has plenty of storage and provides internal access into the home.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Address: 2001/215 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Agent: BMG Property, Ben Gazal M: 0401 197 000, Ph: (07) 5536 9594

Features: Dual-living, private landscaped garden, open plan designer kitchen

Price: $1,525,000

Inspections: Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 10am to 10.30am.