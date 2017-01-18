Beautiful Terranora acreage

WITH exceptional views of Terranora Creek and the Pacific Ocean, this 5.36 acre property offers the buyer a chance at an exclusive lifestyle opportunity.

Seller Brendan Maxwell said the property has two stand-alone residential dwellings perfect for family and friends.

"The main residence has been recently refurbished and the second is brand new,” Mr Maxwell said.

He said the property is listed as a R1 general residence zoning would allow the property to lend itself to future sub-division.

"It's an amazing lifestyle property where people can enjoy the benefits now and capitalise on the opportunity that the R1 general residence provides in the future,”Mr Maxwell said.

The first four-bedroom residence provides plenty of space for the family with an entertainers terrace and open air alfresco deck.

The double-lock up remote garage has internal access from the home.

The second residence has two private bedrooms, a single carport, a covered deck and separate main bathroom and laundry from the main house.

Both houses are single levels offering the buyer incredible views from most rooms.

The property also features an exclusive saltwater in-ground pool, beautifully landscaped gardens and fully fenced paddocks perfect for low maintenance farming or horses.

The property is located within a few minutes of a number of schools, shopping centres, beaches and the Gold Coast Airport.

Address: 77 Mahers Lane, Terranora

Agent: DJ Stringer Coolangatta Tweed Heads, Jay Cross M: 0418 665 368

Features: Two stand-alone residences, 5.36 acres on zone R1 general residence

Price: Offers invited

Inspections: By inspection