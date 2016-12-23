Best holiday snaps will win a new camera!

Under the milky way tonight: Fingal Head lighthouse illuminating the night sky. This spectacular photo was taken by Casuarina photographer and Tweed Daily News columnist Ryan Fowler, who will help judge our I am Summer competition.

IT'S summer, so let's celebrate!

From tomorrow we open our first annual reader photograph competition - and we're desperate to give a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579, to one lucky reader.

Simply take a photograph that best expresses what summer means to you and send it to us with your name and contact details. Could it be any easier? Last year, our sister papers ran the competition and received hundreds of pictures and some were so good they made the front page. Can you get there this time?

We're not looking for anything in particular - your entry could be of anything from our spectacular natural beauty to enjoying the summer holidays with friends and family.

So get out your camera - or your phone - and get snapping. We'll publish a daily online gallery of photos, with the competition running from December 22 to January 15. Winners will be announced on January 18.

Enter by our website at tweeddailynews.com.au/iamsummer or via email at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au

* Photos must be of high enough resolution to publish (around 1MB).