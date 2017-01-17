Best hotel in the world found in Cabarita

FIRST CLASS: Cabarita Beach's Halcyon House has taken out the top gong for best hotel in the world.

NESTLED away at Cabarita Beach, Halcyon House has quickly made a name for itself and can now add the world's best hotel to its list of accolades.

International online travel reservation website Mr and Mrs Smith has awarded the boutique hotel its highest honour, naming it as the best hotel of the year.

The category is the only one part of the exclusive list of awards that is voted for by the public.

Halcyon House general manager Mauro De Riso said he was honoured to have more than 25,000 people vote for the two-year-old hotel.

"We are thrilled the general public have voted for us Best Smith Hotel 2016, which is testament to our staff who go above and beyond to ensure the guest experience is second to none," Mr De Riso said.

"At Halcyon House we strive for intuitive service and attention to detail and that paired with the beauty of our location and our relaxed understated elegance is what our guests enjoy most."

Mr and Mrs Smith founder James Lohan said Halcyon House, which was runner-up for the same award in 2015, was an exquisite escape to the coast.

"Halcyon House burst onto the scene as a new opening last year and has since become one of the most impressive boltholes on our books," Mr Lohan said.