25°
News

Big decisions looming for new council

Nikki Todd | 12th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
NEW TEAM: The newly elected Tweed Shire Council at meetings this week. Cr Katie Milne is absent.
NEW TEAM: The newly elected Tweed Shire Council at meetings this week. Cr Katie Milne is absent. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE WILL be little rest for Tweed Shire Council's new crop of representatives, with some big decisions - including who will lead the shire as mayor for the next two years - due next week.

The seven councillors- elect endured days of orientation meetings this week, ensuring they are up to speed on their obligations and responsibilities as representatives of the community.

Of the seven councillors, five are new to the job, although Ron Cooper served on the council some 20 years ago.

Their first official council meeting will be on Thursday, with a new mayor also to be appointed.

Under new state legislation, the mayor will be elected for a period of two years and not one year as previously undertaken.

At least two crucial decisions will need to be made by the councillors on Thursday, with a multi-million dollar contract for garbage collection up for debate as well as the issue of the Pottsville Men's Shed licence, which was controversially deferred from the last meeting of the previous council.

Councillor Warren Polglase said the enormity of the responsibilities had hit home for councillors during orientation this week.

"It is a big learning curve for any new person being elected to local government, especially one the size of the Tweed Shire Council, which is one of the biggest regional councils in NSW,” CrPolglase said.

"I think some people were quite amazed at the amount of money involved in a contract say of the nature of the garbage collection.”

Cr Polglase, who has put his hand up for selection as mayor, said lobbying was already under way to see who would lead the council, with immediate past mayor Katie Milne also expected to be in the running.

Outgoing councillor and former three-time mayor Barry Longland, who lost out on the seventh spot to Ron Cooper by just 93 votes, said the shire's water supply issue - whether to build a new dam or upgrade the existing Clarrie Hall dam - would be the toughest hurdle to face the new team.

"Water security is the biggest issue we have to confront,” he said.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  pottsville mens shed tweed shire council tweed shire council election 2016

Big decisions looming for new council

Big decisions looming for new council

THERE WILL be little rest for Tweed Shire Council's new crop of representatives, with some big decisions looming this week

Bowls: The competitive beast

TOP LEVEL: Australian PBA representative Jamie Smith from Broadbeach is at the pinnacle of the sport.

On the Mat with Greg Kelly

Banora Point formal lights up the sky

Banora Point High School Year 12 formal at Casuarina - Luke Russell, Celestine Nicolson and Koen Sleba.

Formals: Banora Point High School

Kingscliff ship mystery solved

Liberian-registered bulk carrier Red Cherry off the coast of Kingscliff.

Liberian-registered bulk carrier spotted off Kingscliff coast

Local Partners

4 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Diary: Bilambil Fair and other happenings

CRAZY FUN: Bilambil Primary School captain Ella Parkes, vice captain Kate Butler and deputy principal Jarrod Menin, getting ready for Saturday's Community Fair Day. It is only the second fair the school has hosted with the last one in 2014 attracting more than 4000 people.There will be food and market stalls, an animal farm, rides, showbags, face painting, and much more. Open from 10am-3pm, entry free.

Diary: What's on around Tweed

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

Most writers lead boring lives, Archer is the opposite - he's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician.

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian welcome baby girl and name her...

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has given birth to a baby girl

Value Packed Coolangatta Living!!

3 Kent Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $699,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 12th NOVEMBER FROM 3:30 to 4:00pm QLD TIME This is an opportunity to own a piece of Coolangatta where houses are a rare commodity. ...

Immaculate Unit in an Ultra Convenient Location

3/25 Lloyd Street, Tweed Heads South 2486

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Enjoying a great position within walking distance of the Tweed River, shops, parks, Schools and local clubs this low maintenance unit has so much to offer.

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Single Level Duplex With Large Fenced Yard

1/35 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

This duplex has a solid brick construction on a flat block in a very convenient location. Enjoy the open plan living, two bedrooms, bathroom and separate...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Ground floor beach front living in Bilinga

7/146 Pacific Parade, Bilinga 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Enjoy this superb location in this ground floor apartment offering effortless in/outdoor living in a highly sought after building. It is positioned across the road...

Stylish Home with Picturesque Views Across the Tweed River

2/100 Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

Town House 3 2 2 $485,000

This large two storey home is located in a well maintained complex opposite the stunning Tweed River. Enjoy picturesque views across the pristine river from...

Value Packed Waterfront Investment!!!

4/206 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

If your looking for value for money and a good investment this waterfront unit could be the one. - The living and dining area's open up onto the balcony via...

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Exquisite riverside dual living

9A and 9B, Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

See inside 9A/9B Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!