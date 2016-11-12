Big decisions looming for new council

NEW TEAM: The newly elected Tweed Shire Council at meetings this week. Cr Katie Milne is absent.

THERE WILL be little rest for Tweed Shire Council's new crop of representatives, with some big decisions - including who will lead the shire as mayor for the next two years - due next week.

The seven councillors- elect endured days of orientation meetings this week, ensuring they are up to speed on their obligations and responsibilities as representatives of the community.

Of the seven councillors, five are new to the job, although Ron Cooper served on the council some 20 years ago.

Their first official council meeting will be on Thursday, with a new mayor also to be appointed.

Under new state legislation, the mayor will be elected for a period of two years and not one year as previously undertaken.

At least two crucial decisions will need to be made by the councillors on Thursday, with a multi-million dollar contract for garbage collection up for debate as well as the issue of the Pottsville Men's Shed licence, which was controversially deferred from the last meeting of the previous council.

Councillor Warren Polglase said the enormity of the responsibilities had hit home for councillors during orientation this week.

"It is a big learning curve for any new person being elected to local government, especially one the size of the Tweed Shire Council, which is one of the biggest regional councils in NSW,” CrPolglase said.

"I think some people were quite amazed at the amount of money involved in a contract say of the nature of the garbage collection.”

Cr Polglase, who has put his hand up for selection as mayor, said lobbying was already under way to see who would lead the council, with immediate past mayor Katie Milne also expected to be in the running.

Outgoing councillor and former three-time mayor Barry Longland, who lost out on the seventh spot to Ron Cooper by just 93 votes, said the shire's water supply issue - whether to build a new dam or upgrade the existing Clarrie Hall dam - would be the toughest hurdle to face the new team.

"Water security is the biggest issue we have to confront,” he said.