Big October approaching for bowls

Greg Kelly - On the Mat | 1st Oct 2016 8:00 AM
SPRING BOWLS: The greens will be packed as October promises a big month of bowls.
SPRING BOWLS: The greens will be packed as October promises a big month of bowls. Luke Simmonds

NOT much is going on in the bowls world this Saturday and Sunday, but after all it is the finals weekend in the AFL and NRL.

Make no mistake, however, there is always something going on, albeit behind the scenes during the week with members meetings at Tweed Heads and Twin Services.

Members voted on Sunday overwhelmingly against the sale of the 4th green and car parking area at Tweed Heads Bowls Club and on Wednesday at Twin Towns, members at a special general meeting voted against disaffiliation from the Gold Coast Tweed District Bowls Association in a secret ballot.

But the month of October is huge for bowls across the nation, with the Australian Under 18 Championship - October 1 - 3 in South Australia, the Australian Champion of Champion Singles October 5 -7 in Victoria, the Australian Over 60's National Sides October 10 -13 in Western Australia, Queensland State Mixed Pairs October 15 -16 at Enoggera Bowls Club and the Queensland Champion of Champion Singles October 22 - 27 at Musgrave Hill Bowls Club.

Today the Australian under 18 National Championships hosted by Holdfast Bay Bowls Club commences (weather permitting) and five boys and five girls will represent Queensland in this national event between all the states billed as the sports' future on display.

Gold Coasters Jessie Cottell (Broadbeach) and Jessica Srisamruaybai (Tweed Heads) will play in the girls five-a-side along with Jayden Christie (Helensvale) and Dale McWhinney-Shillington (Musgrave Hill) in the boys five-a-side.

The Australian Champion of Champions singles follows on from Juniors and runs from Wednesday to Friday. The eight state men's singles winners will play seven rounds to determine the highest ranked player and the national singles winner.

Only six ladies are in the field and they will play five rounds with the highest ranked bowler coming out on top.

Queensland will be represent by Canadian Ryan Bester (Broadbeach) and Ester Regan (Bramble Bay).

A highlight will be the clash between Bester and NSW Champion of Champions winner Aaron Teys.

The 2016 Over 60's National sides event commences on Monday October 10, with men and ladies from all states playing fours at Osborne Park Bowls Club in Western Australia.

The Queensland State District Mixed Pairs follow on over two days from October 15/16 and then the Queensland Champion of Club Champions from October 22 / 27.

Locally, South Tweed Sports has a fully subscribed field for its Labour Day $1000 Open Pairs on Monday with three different formats of pairs - a more popular format to suit all bowlers.

Last Monday Kingscliff Beach hosted the $2400 Artie Booth Pairs and the winners were Greg Barrack and Ian Taylor.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bowls, greg kelly, lawn bowls, on the mat, sport

