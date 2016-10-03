25°
News

Big read: how to prevent childhood cancers

Alina Rylko
| 3rd Oct 2016 9:00 AM
NEWBORN: Jack and Michelle O'Leary with baby Patrick at Murwillumbah Hospital.
NEWBORN: Jack and Michelle O'Leary with baby Patrick at Murwillumbah Hospital. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MOTHER'S breast milk has thousands of essential nutrients and is proven to reduce a baby's chance of childhood cancer and diabetes.

But it was the milk's ability to soothe baby Patrick which parents Michelle and Jack O'Leary remember most.

Mr O'Leary said when "Paddy” was born at Murwillumbah Hospital four years ago, but the baby had difficulty feeding so Banora Point-based charity Mothers Milk Bank provided some donated breast milk.

"It was unusual to begin with but then it just made sense,” said Mr O'Leary, a social worker at the Tweed Family Centre.

"I had done work in Africa where there were wet nurses utilised so I was very pleased it was a service being offered here in Australia.

"It was very anxiety-reducing to have access to that.”

The experience prompted Mr O'Leary to enlist the help of his traditional Irish band to help the Mothers Milk Bank with their new fundraising efforts.

The organisation is in desperate need of a new pasteuriser to replace its 10-year-old instrument, ahead of their relocation to the Southern Cross University midwifery unit at the Gold Coast campus next year.

"We are going to perform for this milk pasteuriser that they need to get, just going to give our time, and people have put up their homes to host these concerts,” Mr O'Leary said.

Mothers Milk Bank director Marea Ryan said she was humbled by the musicians and felt the new device would herald a new chapter in the Milk Bank's story.

The charity has been operating on the Tweed for 10 years, providing hundreds of families with donated milk, running its pasteuriser into disrepair.

Donations can be needed for a number of reasons including complicated birth leading to delayed milk production, supply decline due to the demand of multiple births or the demands of a sick or colicy baby.

"We are providing milk to hundreds of babies and there are other babies in the community who we can help,” Ms Ryan said.

Despite what marketing companies may lead women to believe, breast milk is superior to powder, Ms Ryan said.

"There are component anti-tumour cells and they help to protect against childhood cancers, including leukaemia, and that's been acknowledged by the Federal Government.

"There are 12,000 essential nutrients in breast milk compared to 30 in powder milk formula; there are antibodies in the breast milk preventing 20 different bacterial infections and components that reduce diabetes by 39%.”

STORING MILK: Marea Ryan pictured at the Banora Point-based Mothers milk bank.
STORING MILK: Marea Ryan pictured at the Banora Point-based Mothers milk bank. John Gass

Breast milk is donated by local donor mothers, who have been health screened.

That milk is expressed and frozen, and after it is received, defrosted and pasteurised at 62.5 degrees for 30 minutes before being quickly chilled to maintain nutritional integrity.

The machine the charity hopes to buy will be the first of its kind in Australia, working on steam, not water.

Residents are invited to attend a series of four concerts supported by the Family Centre at Tweed and Gold Coast locations to raise funds for the Mothers Milk Bank pasteuriser.

The first live performance will be at a Terranora home. followed by other concerts.

Three-piece band The Munster Bucks claim to be "the only all-Irish band in Brisbane (if not Australia) and are made up of a Corkman, Kerryman and a Waterford man” who will play folk songs, ballads, traditional tunes with guitar, banjo, uilleann pipes, whistles, flute, drums and mandolin.

"This will be an opportunity for the local people to be able to enjoy good music, raise funds and be entertained at the same time,” Mr O'Leary said.

IN CONCERT: The Munster Bucks will perform at a Terranora home for charity.
IN CONCERT: The Munster Bucks will perform at a Terranora home for charity. Contributed
Tweed Daily News
Big read: how to prevent childhood cancers

Big read: how to prevent childhood cancers

One thing scientifically proven to reduce the chances of your baby developing cancer

The truth behind Tweed's Hospital MRI application knock back

Health Minister Sussan Ley.

Why Tweed Hospital patients have to pay up front.

Chaffey to reload for 2018

NOT DONE YET: Para-triathlete Bill Chaffey has his sights firmly set on Gold Coast 2018 before making a decision on his long-term future.

Chaffey sets sights on Gold Coast 2018.

Golf fundraiser for shot at the big time

FUNDRAISER: Sheridan Gorton and coach Graeme Trew on the driving range at Murwillumbah. A golf day for Gorton will be held at Murwillumbah Golf Club next Sunday.

Murwillumbah golfer needs community support to get to US circuit.

Local Partners

Kick the Kilos: September 29

An impressive Kick the Kilos Tuesday has seen the Tweed community continue strong results.

Where is Kingscliff's clock?

Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972.

Mystery of the Kingscliff clock 'lost in time'

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a big-hearted country town girl in Seven's new family drama.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Motown dream Down Under

SPECTACULAR: Songs in the key of Motown is bringing the golden era back for a national tour.

Living the dream.

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

Here you have an outstanding opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water location just a few steps...

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Elevate Your Lifestyle!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated at the Pinnacle of a private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been cleverly built on the...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

Elanora&#39;s Best Buy!!

14 Bergamont Street, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

This beautiful, superbly presented family home is certainly one of the areas's BEST bargain buys! After 15 happy years in residence, the owners of this impeccable...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

HIGHLY MOTIVATED VENDOR - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS WILL BE SUBMITTED

9007b The Boulevard, Benowa 4217

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

On one of the better streets in the sought-after new section of Royal Pines stands this superb architect designed home; built by an engineer to the same exacting...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST 11:00 - 11:30AM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the Tweed...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record