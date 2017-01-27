Big street art space offered on new Tweed police station

IDEAS: Anyone with a big idea and a bit of talent could make a name by doing something with the new space.

A STREET workspace is up for grabs to breathe life into the new police headquarters - and many will be hoping the job attracts names of artists like Banksy, Fairey or even Australia's own Anthony Lister.

In an unusual step, police want street and graphic artists to pitch designs to fill the 20m by 3.5m facade of its new building.

The pay rate for the job is $1000.

The space will front Wharf St with motorists travelling from the Tweed to Coolangatta and the Gold Coast would see it.

The only rules are the mural must not be police related, discriminatory, be visually overpowering or create controversy.

It should also in some way represent the Tweed, either through its history, its environments, its culture or its society.

Expressions of interest must be sent to the developer by 4pm on Monday, February 13.

People interested need to put together a resume and mention their experience on similar street art projects.

Attempts were made to contact Australian street artist Anthony Lister to see if he was interested but he did not respond. His work is featured around the world.

