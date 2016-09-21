Bigger field likely in council poll

THE race for a spot on the Tweed Shire Council is on again, with an even larger group of candidates expected to put up their hands for election on October 29.

The NSW Electoral Commission opened up nominations for candidates for the upcoming poll on Monday, with speculation the pool will jump from 12 main groups to at least 14, which along with some sole independents will give electors more than 80 candidates to choose from.

The original election was rescheduled to October 29 after the death of a candidate during the campaign.

Other voters in northern NSW elected councillors on September1 0, with a strong turn to the Greens and Labor registered at Byron and Lismore explained by commentators as a backlash against the incumbent Baird Government.

Murwillumbah businessman Pryce Allsop has confirmed he will definitely be nominating this time, after a bungle in lodging his nomination forms left his group out of the original poll.

Mr Allsop will lead a strong group of business owners focussed on reducing red tape and improving town planning in the shire.

However, Nationals identity Rory Curtis has dropped off his ticket, with Mr Allsop saying his new group was "definitely not affiliated with any political parties”.

Nominations will close at noon on September 28.

As well as voting for the seven councillors for the upcoming four-year term, voters will be asked through a Constitutional Referendum if they support an increase in the number of councillors from seven to nine, with any changes to take effect from the 2020 Local Government election.