21°
News

Bigger field likely in council poll

Nikki Todd | 21st Sep 2016 9:40 AM
Local election 2016. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Local election 2016. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE race for a spot on the Tweed Shire Council is on again, with an even larger group of candidates expected to put up their hands for election on October 29.

The NSW Electoral Commission opened up nominations for candidates for the upcoming poll on Monday, with speculation the pool will jump from 12 main groups to at least 14, which along with some sole independents will give electors more than 80 candidates to choose from.

The original election was rescheduled to October 29 after the death of a candidate during the campaign.

Other voters in northern NSW elected councillors on September1 0, with a strong turn to the Greens and Labor registered at Byron and Lismore explained by commentators as a backlash against the incumbent Baird Government.

Murwillumbah businessman Pryce Allsop has confirmed he will definitely be nominating this time, after a bungle in lodging his nomination forms left his group out of the original poll.

Mr Allsop will lead a strong group of business owners focussed on reducing red tape and improving town planning in the shire.

However, Nationals identity Rory Curtis has dropped off his ticket, with Mr Allsop saying his new group was "definitely not affiliated with any political parties”.

Nominations will close at noon on September 28.

As well as voting for the seven councillors for the upcoming four-year term, voters will be asked through a Constitutional Referendum if they support an increase in the number of councillors from seven to nine, with any changes to take effect from the 2020 Local Government election.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  nsw electoral commission, tweed shire council election 2016

Bigger field likely in council poll

Bigger field likely in council poll

THE race for a spot on the Tweed Shire Council is on again, with an even larger group of candidates expected to put up their hands for election on October 29.

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned.

Federal Court challenge could overturn Baird's greyhound racing ban

Speeding crackdown about safety, not revenue raising

New South Wales is getting 28 new highway patrol vehicles.

Highway patrol cars about saving lives, not revenue raising

Touch time for Tweed

Noah Kemister, Oren London, Griffin Leslie, Tasman Todd, Dakoda Leslie, Parker Kemister, Nylah London and Amara London are raring to go for the new season.

New competition to get children moving.

Local Partners

Tweed, let's kick the kilos!

Kick the Kilos initiative to launch tomorrow.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Ballroom stars to burn up the floor

Australian Championship Professional Ballroom finalists Peter and Rebecca Beardsley will take to the floor in Tyalgum.

Ballroom and dance fusion.

Immaculate Family Home

28 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

This recently fully renovated family home won't disappoint. Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun, this 3 bedroom split level home offers stunning...

Solid family home with panoramic coastal views are just the beginning....

5 Malua Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 5 3 3 $640,000 ...

Elevated in a prime location, this large family residence boasts amazing north views to the ocean in Malua Park Estate Relax in the cabana by the sun drenched...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Elevate Your Lifestyle!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated at the Pinnacle of a private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been cleverly built on the...

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

Catch It While You Can!

1/57 Darnel Street, Elanora 4221

3 1 1 Interest above...

What an absolutely beautifully presented addition to the property market! Convenient and low maintenance living at its absolute best - this impeccable brick and...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 24th SEPTEMBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

BIG BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY - RAINBOW BAY - SOUTHERN GOLD COAST

1/237 Boundary Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Commercial 0 0 $70,000

This is an excellent opportunity for an operator to take over this exclusive business in the heart of Rainbow Bay. One of the biggest holiday destinations on the...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME WEDNESDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER 2016 - 5-5.30PM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 24th SEPTEMBER 2:00 - 2:30pm You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park