Birthday bash for Seagulls

Daniel McKenzie
| 7th Oct 2016 11:54 AM
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Seagulls staff Rob Egerton, Cassie Chapman, Cathy Forbes, Sharon Hill, Daniel Finch and John Bell prepare to celebrate.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Seagulls staff Rob Egerton, Cassie Chapman, Cathy Forbes, Sharon Hill, Daniel Finch and John Bell prepare to celebrate.

FIREWORKS, music, magic and rides are all part of the fun for one of Tweed's most iconic venues which celebrates its 45th birthday on Saturday.

Nestled on the shores of the Tweed River, Seagulls Club has become an integral integral landmark on the Tweed, as well as housing the oldest provincial rugby league club in the country.

With celebrations kicking off at 2pm, Seagulls spokesman Rob Egerton said the club, a popular watering hole, football club, indoor sporting complex and entertainment hub, was looking forward to sharing its birthday with the whole community.

"We want everyone to come along. Anyone that's been a part of the Seagulls journey over the 45 years or has ever been here should come and check it out,” Mr Egerton said.

"Even if you haven't been down in a while, come see all the changes and enjoy the day.”

Human Resources manager Cathy Forbes has been there for the entire journey and was looking forward to generations of club patrons coming together to enjoy the birthday celebrations.

Over the 45 years, Ms Forbes has seen the club transform in a changing industry, and has ridden the ups and downs from the halcyon days of the mid- 1980s, when some 500 staff were employed, through the club's gradual decline and modern resurgence.

She said the club was woven into the very fabric that united the Tweed community.

"You run into people who've worked here; just about everybody on the Tweed has worked at Seagulls and the people who worked here have a strong connection - it's part of the Tweed,” she said.

Mr Egerton said the celebration reflected the club's family-orientated vision for the future.

"We're trying to focus on families to cater for everybody and make it a much more family -orientated environment moving forward,” he said.

"I think the next five years will bring a lot of change around the club and a lot of improvement as well.”

Food and drinks, barbecues, sausage sizzles, tea cup rides, a slide, jumping castle, busking, regatta and fireworks will be followed by a live performance by '70s band Late for Woodstock.

For details, visit Seagulls 45th Birthday on Facebook.

Topics:  birthday, birthday celebration, seagulls club, tweed, tweed heads, tweed heads seagulls

