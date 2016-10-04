Black Sorrows on the road with new album

TO CELEBRATE the release of their 20th album, Faithful Satellite, the Joe Camilleri- led Black Sorrows are back on the road for an epic 50-date national tour.

As a singer, songwriter, musician, performer and producer, Camilleri has 50 years of experience in the industry, achieving just about all there is to achieve in Australian music.

Since forming The Black Sorrows in 1983 after fronting '70s band Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons, Camilleri and the Sorrows have barely stopped, and are still playing 150 shows a year and loving it.

"People want to see things and the live aspect is the saving grace for musicians. People don't just want a CD, they want to experience something,” Camilleri said.

"It's all about the musicality, playing music and letting people experience your soul almost. So if you're known for something, people want to come and see you do it,” he said.

With hits such as Harley and Rose, Chained to the Wheel and Hold On To Me, The Black Sorrows have no trouble generating audiences.

And their new album Faithful Satellite, a follow-up to critically acclaimed 2014 album Certified Blue, Camilleri and The Black Sorrows show no signs of slowing down just yet.

The 50-date tour, which plays Twin Towns this Friday, takes the band across the country, stopping at plenty of pubs along the way.

"Rock and roll belongs in these sweaty pubs and working man conditions - where people want to forget their troubles and hear a rockin' beat,” Camilleri said.

"The biggest thing of all is we just want to be there. We come to play has become my catch phrase; we just want to tour and have a lot of fun doing it, it's the best drug in the world,” he said.

With more than two million records sold worldwide, an ARIA Hall of Fame induction in 2007 and 19 ARIA award nominations with the Black Sorrows, Camilleri isn't ready to put the cue in the rack just yet.

"I'm in it for the long haul,” Camilleri said

"I just want the future.”

The Black Sorrows

Twin Towns: October 7

Tickets: $39 (ticket only), $287 (show and stay package)

Visit Twin Towns online to book.