Blissful lifestyle in Casuarina

Aisling Brennan | 14th Oct 2016 3:17 PM
39 Beech Lane, Casuarina. Ray White Gold Coast
39 Beech Lane, Casuarina. Ray White Gold Coast Contributed

SITUATED in the quiet beachside community of Casuarina, this spacious five-bedroom home offers the buyer a chance to live a luxurious lifestyle.

This impressive beachfront property has multiple living areas and a soundproofed media centre to cater for any big event or family moment.

Seller Katrina Morris said the property was specially designed to easily accommodate family and friends.

"It's definitely an entertainment house,” Ms Morris said.

"We easily had 40 people here and there was no problem entertaining them.

"Guests can have their own space downstairs so they don't have to be upstairs all the time.”

Ms Morris said the the home felt like an oasis with its open plan living areas, dining room and kitchen.

"There's no wasted space, we haven't got many hallways, just wide open living areas,” she said.

Cooking will be a piece of cake using the kitchen's beautiful granite benchtops, European appliances including two Belling ovens, large butler's pantry and two dishwashers.

Enjoy the peace and quiet during the summer months while using the undercover outdoor kitchen, including a SMEG barbecue, on the huge second-floor balcony overlooking the pool and gardens.

The property also includes a dedicated home office and a large private lounge room that can be transformed into a sixth bedroom if required.

BEDS: 5 BATH: 4 CAR: 7

Address: 39 Beech Lane, Casuarina

Agent: Ray White Kingscliff, Shaun Cardillo M: 0416 190 170 Ph: (07) 5536 5844

Features: Butlers pantry, soundproofed media room and multiple living areas

Price: $1,895,000

Inspections: Saturday, October 15, 1pm

