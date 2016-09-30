Blood thicker than water for ex-Shark Wheeler

Mal Wheeler will be cheering son-in-law Blair on in Sunday's grand final. Blair is pictured scoring a try against Canberra in last weekend's preliminary final.

ON ANY other day, a life-long Cronulla-Sutherland supporter and former player would be front and centre on grand final day, spurring on his beloved Sharks towards their first premiership. But what if your grandson's father happens to play for the Storm?

"Blood is thicker than water,” said Malcolm Wheeler, who happens to be Cheyse Blair's father-in-law.

"I love Cronulla, but when it all comes down to it, I'm 100% with big Cheyse.

"I already have my shirt and beanie ready and they're purple!” As a front and second-rower and a hooker, Wheeler played 31 games for the club he grew up supporting from 1986-1991 before relocating to the Tweed 12 years ago.

It was on the Tweed that Wheeler's daughter Tamara and Cheyse met as 15-year-olds and have been together since, with grandson Billy arriving in September 2015.

While Wheeler said Tamara grew up a Sharks' fan, she like him, would be barracking for the Storm on Sunday.

"Tammy is a million per cent behind Cheyse too and when you're passionately involved, everything else goes out the window,” Wheeler said.

He paid tribute to Cheyse's commitment and said he and wife Leah would travel down to cheer him on come Sunday.

"He's a wonderful kid and I'm so proud of him and the Tweed community should be proud (too),” Wheeler said. "He's primed for a massive game and I think he'll be fantastic.”